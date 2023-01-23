Read full article on original website
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
* ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the Beirut port blast investigating judge and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling establishment to...
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
* DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Ukraine's trade deficit seen widening due to air strikes, harvest - central bank
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank expects Ukraine's trade deficit to widen considerably this year due to a smaller projected grain harvest and Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk told reporters on Thursday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday. The growth was "directly connected" to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup...
UK Health Security Agency Says JCVI Advises Autumn COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY-JCVI ADVISED PLANS SHOULD BE MADE FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19 TO BE OFFERED A BOOSTER VACCINATION THIS AUTUMN.
Japan, Netherlands to join US in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
Watchdog puts social influencers on notice
Social media influencers who mislead their followers are facing a crackdown from the consumer watchdog as part of a push for more transparency. More than 100 influencers have been identified for investigation after over 150 tip-offs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The watchdog asked people to identify any...
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville. The website uses...
Optimism over China, peak bond yields draw flows into stocks -BofA
(Reuters) -Weekly inflows into stocks in the week to Wednesday were the largest in six weeks, data from BofA Global Research showed, as China's reopening of its borders and expectations that bond yields have peaked fed investor risk appetite. Investors poured $13.9 billion into stocks with $3.4 billion flowing into...
CORRECTED-FTX opposes new bankruptcy investigation as it probes Bankman-Fried connections
(Corrects name of group with Washington, D.C., headquarters to Guarding Against Pandemics instead of Mind the Gap, paragraph 4) ZURICH/LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - FTX has objected to a U.S. Department of Justice request for an independent investigation into the once-prominent crypto exchange's collapse, saying it is already conducting a wide-ranging probe that includes family members of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
U.S. blocks entry to those 'undermining' Nigerian democracy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it is restricting entry to people "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria" and their family members ahead of that country's elections this year. "Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria — including in...
Euro zone lending growth tumbles as higher rates bite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies tumbled in December, effectively ending the sector's biggest borrowing binge in more than a decade as rising interest rates and a possible recession appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. With inflation soaring to double...
Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that...
