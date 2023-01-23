ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Air France's new business class cabin

The airline debuted its impressive 48-seat business class cabin on a flight from Paris to New York. The new seats can be converted into a flat bed measuring almost two meters long, and come with a sliding door to create "a totally private space."
Japan firm opens whale meat vending machines to push sales

YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the...
The 17 best beauty subscription boxes and memberships for trying new products

Add some variety into your entire beauty routine with the best beauty subscription boxes and memberships across makeup, skin care, hair care, nails and fragrance. From travel-size makeup samples to full-size skin care products, these monthly subscriptions make finding amazing products easier and more budget-friendly in the long run.
