Japanese telescope captures mysterious blue spiral in Hawaii
A Japanese telescope camera captured a 'flying spiral' in Hawaii shortly after SpaceX launched a new satellite.
Inside Air France's new business class cabin
The airline debuted its impressive 48-seat business class cabin on a flight from Paris to New York. The new seats can be converted into a flat bed measuring almost two meters long, and come with a sliding door to create "a totally private space."
Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and 'devil's dung'
This week in travel news we bring you fish head pie, 'devil's dung,' mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories.
Japan firm opens whale meat vending machines to push sales
YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the...
The Branch Verve Chair is a stylish, minimalist chair that can fit into any home office
We tested Branch’s Verve Chair, the brand’s latest, most stylish and slimmed-down office chair, with an attractive, minimalist design that should look good in a wide range of spaces, from professional settings to home offices.
The 17 best beauty subscription boxes and memberships for trying new products
Add some variety into your entire beauty routine with the best beauty subscription boxes and memberships across makeup, skin care, hair care, nails and fragrance. From travel-size makeup samples to full-size skin care products, these monthly subscriptions make finding amazing products easier and more budget-friendly in the long run.
Some auto insurers are refusing to cover certain Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to the companies.
The best sales to shop this weekend: Lifestraw, Loftie, AirPods and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Jiggy Puzzles, a discounted LifeStraw personal water filter and savings on Samsung TVs. All that and more below.
Take 20% off a bunch of Yeti gear in the Nordic Purple colorway right now
Yeti gear is durable, insulated and leakproof — and famously expensive. But right now you can save 20% on a water bottles, dog bowls, coolers and more, with just one catch: You’ve gotta like purple.
