Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.
A Renaissance man of many talents, interests, & intelligence. Walter Chandler Stevens, JR, “Chan” passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. He was 89. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Walter C. Stevens, SR, and Edith “Toby” Earlich Stevens on June 9, 1933. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio, in 1951, went on to graduate from MIT in 1955, where he received his bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham in England. Chan served in the Army during peacetime.
richlandsource.com
‘He was a businessman that gave back’: Memories of Mansfielder Chan Stevens
MANSFIELD — Chan Stevens was an entrepreneur and businessman for the joy of working with people, said family member John C. Roby. “He was in it for the people, not the money,” Roby said. “He was just an industrious, kind-hearted, hard-working guy.”. Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.
richlandsource.com
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington 57, Mansfield Senior 53
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 57-53 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Columbus Walnut Ridge hammers Columbus West
Columbus Walnut Ridge's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Columbus West 77-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West faced off on January 12, 2022 at Columbus West. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Francis DeSales survives close clash with Columbus Bishop Watterson
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Columbus St. Francis DeSales didn't mind, dispatching Columbus Bishop Watterson 33-32 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 26. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with January 27, 2022 at Columbus...
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local dismantles Rockford Parkway
Maria Stein Marion Local gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford Parkway 61-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Rockford Parkway after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg mows down Delaware Christian
Centerburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-30 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 26. Recently on January 18, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97
JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Lyndhurst Brush on top of Dover
Lyndhurst Brush survived Dover in a 38-35 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Dover took on New Philadelphia on January 21 at Dover High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education
PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Zanesville West Muskingum edges Crooksville
Zanesville West Muskingum walked the high-wire before edging Crooksville 41-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville faced off on February 17, 2021 at Crooksville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Navarre Fairless trips Canal Fulton Northwest in tenacious tussle
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Navarre Fairless didn't mind, dispatching Canal Fulton Northwest 63-54 on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Canal Fulton Northwest and Navarre Fairless played in a 55-35 game on January 28, 2022....
richlandsource.com
Thornville Sheridan cancels check from Warsaw River View
Thornville Sheridan trucked Warsaw River View on the road to a 65-49 victory on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View faced off on December 10, 2021 at Thornville Sheridan High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Close Encounter: Duncan Falls Philo nips Zanesville Maysville
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Duncan Falls Philo didn't mind, dispatching Zanesville Maysville 57-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 26. Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on December 14, 2021 at Duncan Falls Philo High...
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Malvern pounds Strasburg
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Malvern did exactly that with a 64-34 win against Strasburg on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Malvern drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale
Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Marion Elgin proves to be too much for Mt. Victory Ridgemont
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Elgin will take its 65-46 victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Marion Elgin faced off on January 28, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ontario outlasts Clear Fork
Clear Fork was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Ontario prevailed 70-60 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Ontario and Clear Fork played in a 58-44 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South smashes through Westerville North
Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
Comments / 0