Lucas, OH

richlandsource.com

Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.

A Renaissance man of many talents, interests, & intelligence. Walter Chandler Stevens, JR, “Chan” passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. He was 89. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Walter C. Stevens, SR, and Edith “Toby” Earlich Stevens on June 9, 1933. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio, in 1951, went on to graduate from MIT in 1955, where he received his bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham in England. Chan served in the Army during peacetime.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair

Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
OAK HARBOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Walnut Ridge hammers Columbus West

Columbus Walnut Ridge's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Columbus West 77-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West faced off on January 12, 2022 at Columbus West. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Maria Stein Marion Local dismantles Rockford Parkway

Maria Stein Marion Local gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford Parkway 61-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Rockford Parkway after the first quarter.
ROCKFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg mows down Delaware Christian

Centerburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-30 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 26. Recently on January 18, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97

JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Nerve-racking affair ends with Lyndhurst Brush on top of Dover

Lyndhurst Brush survived Dover in a 38-35 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Dover took on New Philadelphia on January 21 at Dover High School. For a full recap, click here.
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education

PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
PLYMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Zanesville West Muskingum edges Crooksville

Zanesville West Muskingum walked the high-wire before edging Crooksville 41-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville faced off on February 17, 2021 at Crooksville High School. Click here for a recap.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Navarre Fairless trips Canal Fulton Northwest in tenacious tussle

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Navarre Fairless didn't mind, dispatching Canal Fulton Northwest 63-54 on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Canal Fulton Northwest and Navarre Fairless played in a 55-35 game on January 28, 2022....
NAVARRE, OH
richlandsource.com

Thornville Sheridan cancels check from Warsaw River View

Thornville Sheridan trucked Warsaw River View on the road to a 65-49 victory on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View faced off on December 10, 2021 at Thornville Sheridan High School. For more, click here.
WARSAW, OH
richlandsource.com

Close Encounter: Duncan Falls Philo nips Zanesville Maysville

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Duncan Falls Philo didn't mind, dispatching Zanesville Maysville 57-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 26. Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on December 14, 2021 at Duncan Falls Philo High...
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Some kind of impressive: Malvern pounds Strasburg

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Malvern did exactly that with a 64-34 win against Strasburg on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Malvern drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.
MALVERN, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale

Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Marion Elgin proves to be too much for Mt. Victory Ridgemont

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Elgin will take its 65-46 victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Marion Elgin faced off on January 28, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School. For more, click here.
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario outlasts Clear Fork

Clear Fork was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Ontario prevailed 70-60 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Ontario and Clear Fork played in a 58-44 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South smashes through Westerville North

Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
WESTERVILLE, OH

