Read full article on original website
Related
Japanese telescope captures mysterious blue spiral in Hawaii
A Japanese telescope camera captured a 'flying spiral' in Hawaii shortly after SpaceX launched a new satellite.
Opinion: The Earth's core is changing. What does that mean for us?
Don Lincoln writes that the recent scientific paper that found the Earth's core is changing its motion "is scientifically interesting, but rather less dramatic than some of the headlines have suggested."
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Professor breaks down why Earth's inner core may have stopped
The rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse. Professor of theoretical physics, Michio Kaku, explains the new discovery with "CNN This Morning."
The creepy fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ is — gulp! — a real thing
What is cordyceps? If you're not asking, then you haven't been watching HBO's grim zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Last of Us," an enormous hit (4.7 million viewers the first day) since it began airing Jan. 15. And if you are asking, do you really want to know? ...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0