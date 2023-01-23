Read full article on original website
Lexington overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair
Lexington survived Mansfield in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education
PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97
JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
GALLERY: Lexington 57, Mansfield Senior 53
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 57-53 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
GALLERY: Shelby 74, Galion 40
Photos from Shelby's 74-40 win at home Friday night against Galion in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game. A salute to military veterans was offered before the game and young cheerleaders-to-be got a chance to participate at halftime.
Maria Stein Marion Local dismantles Rockford Parkway
Maria Stein Marion Local gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford Parkway 61-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Rockford Parkway after the first quarter.
Westerville South smashes through Westerville North
Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
Nerve-racking affair ends with Lyndhurst Brush on top of Dover
Lyndhurst Brush survived Dover in a 38-35 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Dover took on New Philadelphia on January 21 at Dover High School. For a full recap, click here.
Centerburg mows down Delaware Christian
Centerburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-30 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 26. Recently on January 18, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Marion Elgin proves to be too much for Mt. Victory Ridgemont
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Elgin will take its 65-46 victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Marion Elgin faced off on January 28, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School. For more, click here.
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale
Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
NC State and Ashland County Community Academy team up to give Ashland more college opportunities
North Central State College has been providing students in Ashland, Richland and Crawford Counties opportunities to expand their education for over fifty years. In order to serve even more of those with a desire to further their studies, the college is partnering with Ashland County Community Academy to provide NC State classes in Ashland.
Deadline approaches: City of Mansfield candidates must file for office by Feb. 1
MANSFIELD -- The filing deadline for the May 2 primary is less than a week away and there are several potential candidates in the City of Mansfield who have not filed petitions. In order to be on the ballot, candidates must submit petitions with sufficient constituent signatures by Wednesday, Feb....
Some kind of impressive: Malvern pounds Strasburg
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Malvern did exactly that with a 64-34 win against Strasburg on January 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Malvern drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.
Pleasant overcomes Clear Fork
Pleasant collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 51-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 26. The last time Pleasant and Clear Fork played in a 49-45 game on January 26, 2021. For results, click here.
Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – An Ashland woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 250, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Heather R. Legg, 44, of Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.
Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Green found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Uniontown Lake 43-41 in Ohio girls basketball on January 25. In recent action on January 21, Uniontown Lake faced off against Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on January 21 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
Sugarcreek Garaway delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Strasburg
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sugarcreek Garaway wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-44 over Strasburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Strasburg took on...
