Boston, MA

Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

By Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Jan 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found little evidence to refute Whole Foods' "legitimate business explanations" for strictly enforcing the dress code, and no significant evidence it had targeted the plaintiffs by firing them in the summer of 2020.

"The evidence demonstrates only that Whole Foods did not strenuously enforce the dress code policy until mid-2020, and that when it increased enforcement, it did so uniformly," Burroughs wrote in a 28-page decision.

"This holding is not about the importance of the Black Lives Matter message, the value of plaintiffs' advocacy in wearing the masks, the valor of their speaking out against what they perceived to be discrimination in their workplace, or the quality of Whole Foods' decision-making," the judge added.

Whole Foods, part of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), has long maintained that its adopted its dress code--which also covered visible slogans, logos and ads--to foster a welcoming, safe and inclusive shopping environment.

Burroughs said the former employees Haley Evans, Savannah Kinzer and Christopher Michno could not claim protection from retaliation under Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Whole Foods said it was pleased with the lawsuit's dismissal.

In June, the federal appeals court in Boston upheld Burroughs' February 2021 dismissal of a proposed class action over the dress code, though on somewhat different legal grounds than hers.

The Black Lives Matter movement started after police killed several Black people in the United States.

A video showing the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a police officer sparked nationwide protests about racial injustice.

Whole Foods had employed Evans in a Marlton, New Jersey, store, while Kinzer worked in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Michno in Berkeley, California.

The case is Kinzer et al v Whole Foods Market Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 20-11358.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 145

David Shipley
4d ago

Whole foods acted fairly across the board and didn't make an exception so they instantly claim discrimination. I'm glad the court ruled fairly.

Reply
178
Sherry Prevett
4d ago

The judicial system should take a long look and make changes at all the other law suits that are filed. It matters not what one finds offensive or not that doesn’t mean a law suit can be filed. Frivolous law suits one after another are filed that ties up the system. There are far greater issues that need addressing as opposed to those who want to whine.

Reply(2)
65
HornDog
4d ago

Typical I want to do or say anything and everyone else must support me. Well guess what, you don't. Business gets to set standards and as long as they're enforced uniformly, people like you are out of luck and likely out of a job. Go protest on your days off.

Reply
29
 

