Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
College Football: Senior Bowl players provide special night for area youth football players
Only 10 years or so ago, Alabama offensive guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. was just like so many of the youth football kids now running around on this night at the University of West Florida’s Pen-Air Field. “I looked up to guys who played college ball and possibly going to the NFL and I...
