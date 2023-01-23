ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability

Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
NBC Sports

JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks

Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report

Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team

The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report

Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023

The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report

Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bleacher Report

CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years

If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.

