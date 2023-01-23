Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
BREAKING: Steph Curry Makes NBA History On Wednesday Night
Steph Curry made NBA history during Wednesday’s game.
Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration
Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
NBC Sports
JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw
SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks
Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Trentonian
BOB GROTZ: A.J. Brown has been everything Eagles could’ve hoped for in No. 1 receiver
PHILADELPHIA — Of all the offseason moves by PFWA executive of the year Howie Roseman, none even compare to the acquisition of A.J. Brown, who has been everything the Eagles coveted in a No. 1 receiver. Eighty-eight receptions, a club-record 1,496 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns and a leading role...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Mavericks' Luka Dončić Expected to Be 'Day-to-Day' with 'Mild' Ankle Injury
The Dallas Mavericks announced star Luka Dončić was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a left ankle sprain, though it's reportedly not expected to sideline him for long. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dončić is "expected to be day-to-day" with a "mild sprain."...
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Bleacher Report
CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
Bleacher Report
Colts Fans Start Online Petition to Keep Jeff Saturday from Becoming Permanent HC
Jeff Saturday is an Indianapolis Colts legend for his 13-year playing career, but fans of the team have apparently seen more than enough of him as a head coach. Colts fan Shawn Ward started an online petition at Change.org titled, "Don't Hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." In a direct...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Has Considered Buccaneers Return to 'Be Part of the Solution'
Coming off arguably the worst season of his career and a blowout loss in the playoffs, Tom Brady may not want to end his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on such a down note. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington (starts at 2:05 mark), there were times over the course of...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC After Less Than 1 Season as Broncos Head Coach
The New York Jets announced Thursday they hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported New York has also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter. Hackett went 4-11 as the Denver Broncos head coach this season, failing to make it...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
Bleacher Report
Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years
If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
