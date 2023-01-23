Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run

Two people have been arrested in connection to Friday's deadly shooting in Fort Worth involving students from Pascal High School.

Fort Worth police say the shooting happened outside the Whataburger restaurant on Berry Street across the street from the high school and two arrests haveg been made while they continue looking for a third suspect.

Police say 17-year-old Daniel Reed has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second shooting suspect is a juvenile so their name will not be released. The third suspect is still on the loose.

Fort Worth Police officer Jimmy Pollozani says none of the shooting suspects are Paschal High School students. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Police say 16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured in the shooting. The family of Trevino was told he was hit by gunfire trying to protect his cousin, who was critically wounded and still remains in the hospital.

The high school has counselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday at University United Methodist Church to support the Pascal High School Community.

