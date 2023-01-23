ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run

 4 days ago

Two people have been arrested in connection to Friday's deadly shooting in Fort Worth involving students from Pascal High School.

Fort Worth police say the shooting happened outside the Whataburger restaurant on Berry Street across the street from the high school and two arrests haveg been made while they continue looking for a third suspect.

Police say 17-year-old Daniel Reed has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second shooting suspect is a juvenile so their name will not be released. The third suspect is still on the loose.

Fort Worth Police officer Jimmy Pollozani says none of the shooting suspects are Paschal High School students. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Police say 16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured in the shooting. The family of Trevino was told he was hit by gunfire trying to protect his cousin, who was critically wounded and still remains in the hospital.

The high school has counselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday at University United Methodist Church to support the Pascal High School Community.

fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at him

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released security and body camera video of a police officer shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him this weekend. On Saturday afternoon a call came into police from a woman who said her brother was threatening her with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

3 in custody after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth that led police on a brief pursuit

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three suspects are in custody after a woman and toddler were injured in a drive-by shooting. Fort Worth police say it happened at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was holding a toddler in her arms when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started shooting at the residence. The woman was shot in the upper part of her body then dropped the toddler, according to police. The woman and the toddler were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Police were able to get information on the suspects vehicle, tracking them in the 5800 block of East Berry Street. When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. Two other suspects are also in police custody. Police say they found several weapons after the suspects were arrested.
FORT WORTH, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Tragedy in Oak Cliff as 22-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Venus Rodriguez in a Brutal Murder in Dallas

A 22-year-old man, Arturo Flores, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and Rodriguez were dating, and he is believed to have shot her multiple times before wrapping her in a blanket and dumping her body in a creek in Oak Cliff, Dallas, as per a report by the Dallas Morning News on January 24, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at  214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

OIS on Bahama Drive

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting on Bahama Drive, Joey Fraire, 18, died as a result of his injuries at a local hospital on January 25, 2023. The officer shot in the same incident has been released from the hospital. Original Post:. On January 25, 2023, at around 3:00 pm,...
dallasexpress.com

Potential Blackmail Motive in Kelley Killing

This week, Ocastor Ferguson was charged with killing Kayla Kelley. New reports suggest that the killing followed Kelley’s alleged threats to blackmail Ferguson. Ferguson, who is 32, is accused of murder, kidnapping, and arson after Kelley’s body was discovered earlier this month, as The Dallas Express previously reported.
DALLAS, TX
