Texas zoo is letting you name a cockroach after an ex

The San Antonio zoo is promoting its annual Valentine’s fundraiser, “Cry Me a Cockroach”, which lets you symbolically name cockroaches, rodents, or plants after exes.

The roaches, rodents, and veggies are then reportedly fed to the zoo’s animals — and you can watch.

Now in its fourth year, the fundraiser is a way for “scorned lovers to turn their heartache into a positive for wildlife,” Fox 11 in Los Angeles reports.

Donors will receive a digital Valentine’s Day card from the zoo thanking them for their support and a short video of an animal eating the cockroach, rodent, or veggie.

Fox 11′s Kelly Hayes adds that those who donate to the campaign will also get an optional digital Valentine’s Day card for their ex “informing them of this news.”

A $5 donation will buy donors a veggie named after an ex, $10 earns you naming rights to a cockroach, and a $25 gift is required to name a rodent, the zoo said.

“For those who made life extra difficult,” Hayes explains, “the zoo also has a $150 upgrade option, in which the first 20 purchases will receive a custom voiceover video.”

Officials confirmed that the proceeds benefit the nonprofit San Antonio Zoo “to secure a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.”

“The season of love and loath is back,” Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, said in a statement. “Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind!”

.

©2023 Cox Media Group