A delivery driver with Edible Arangements was uninjured after a company van was shot at on Monday. Police say the 31 year old driver stopped at a part store at Janes Avenue and Sixth Street around 1:00 P.M. when someone banged on the van window and told him to get out. Instead, the driver left the area but was followed by a silver car with tinted windows. Occupants of the vehicle pned fire on the van on I-675. The driver was able to safely make it back to the company and reported the incident to police.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO