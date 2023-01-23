Read full article on original website
Edible Arrangements delivery driver chased, shot at on I-675 in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Shortly after delivering a fruit bouquet on Saginaw’s East Side, an Edible Arrangements employee found himself pursued and shot at as he drove back to work on Interstate 675. The man thankfully managed to avoid the flying bullets, though his work vehicle was peppered with...
WNEM
Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says
SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
kisswtlz.com
Edible Arrangements Driver Uninjured in I-675 Shooting
A delivery driver with Edible Arangements was uninjured after a company van was shot at on Monday. Police say the 31 year old driver stopped at a part store at Janes Avenue and Sixth Street around 1:00 P.M. when someone banged on the van window and told him to get out. Instead, the driver left the area but was followed by a silver car with tinted windows. Occupants of the vehicle pned fire on the van on I-675. The driver was able to safely make it back to the company and reported the incident to police.
Midland man jailed after crashing new Corvette into 2 police SUVs
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A man driving a 2023 Corvette has been jailed after crashing into two Saginaw Township police vehicles. About 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Saginaw Township Police patrol SUV was heading south on Hemmeter Road toward Weiss Street. The officer had a flashing yellow light and as he passed through the intersection, a white Corvette that was facing westbound suddenly accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side, according to Lt. Rick Herren.
WILX-TV
Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.
Saginaw man gave teen ‘enough time to turn his back’ before fatally shooting him, witness testifies
SAGINAW, MI — Sifting through memories at times hazy and precise, a Saginaw woman testified to seeing a houseguest fatally shoot a 16-year-old in her home nearly three years ago. In her recollection, the shooting happened suddenly, so quickly she didn’t see where the gun came from. She...
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges
A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Crash Killing Two People In Kalamazoo County
Person's hands holding prison bars. A Saginaw man was convicted in Kalamazoo County this week to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips faces 15-years in prison on the felony counts. On May 7, 2021 Phillips crashed into the vehicle driven by 83-year-old Joel Shaffer. Shaffer and his passenger 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer both died in the crash on U.S. 131 south of Schoolcraft in Kalamazoo County.
Bay City man charged in standoff with police over eviction found incompetent for trial
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man alleged to have engaged police in an hours-long standoff over an eviction notice has been found incompetent for trial. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Friday, Jan. 20, presided over a competency hearing for Harold L. Nielsen, 77, having ordered Nielsen to undergo an evaluation at Ypsilanti’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November. Based on the assessments of staff there, Janer ruled Nielsen incompetent to participate in further proceedings.
WNEM
Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty on assault charges
Former director of Bay City's public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges.
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Saginaw man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot teen in dice game gone awry, defense says
SAGINAW, MI — Three Februarys ago, an afternoon dice game between friends turned violent, a scuffle escalating to gunfire. When the smoke cleared, 16-year-old Saginaw resident De’Tavion L. Favorite lay dying from three bullet wounds. More than 1,000 days later, the man accused of pulling the trigger and...
kisswtlz.com
Cecchini Charged In Federal Court
The former direcotr of the Bay City Department of Public Safety pleaded not guilty to assault charges in federal court Thursday. Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight last September. A video of the incident was posted to social media. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave, but retired from the force just a few weeks later. The state Attorney General’s office charged hime with one count of assault and battery, which was file in federal court because a Michigan law protects high ranking law enforcement personnal from civil assault and battery.
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
kisswtlz.com
State Police Ticket Speeders Driving Over 100 MPH
State police continue their stepped up enforcement of speeding. Troopers have issued tickets to drivers exceeding 100 miles an hour in both Genesee and Saginaw counties. Tuesday morning, a driver was ticketed for going 105 miles an hour on I-69. Police say only hours later, another driver was clocked going 106 miles and hour on M-13 near the I-75 interchange. Neither incident resulted in a crash.
Lansing Police K9 tracks down armed robbery suspect over a mile away
On Sunday, Lansing Police said officers were sent out to an armed robbery call near Washington Avenue and Holmes Road.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
