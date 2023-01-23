January 23, 3:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Winter Storm Ahead with Rounds of Impactful Winter Weather Right Through Early February......

Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Crippling Blizzard & Ice Storm of Late January 1967
Damaging ice storm in the south, snow/sleet blizzard in the north……..glazing ice with strong winds downed numerous trees & power lines, while a driving sleet & snow blizzard hit Newton, Jasper, Pulaski counties. This is the storm that brought the historic blizzard to Chicago with +20” of all snow.
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
WLFI.com
Increase number of house fires to begin 2023
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an increased number of house fires in the Lafayette area recently. More structure fires have already taken place in 2023 than there were at this point last year. When the temperature drops, the number of structure fires rises. House fires typically happen...
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
WLFI.com
Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
WLFI.com
Sweet Revolution reopens after weeks of renovations
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A small business is back open after nearly a month of renovations. Sweet Revolution Bake Shop opened its doors again to the public this week after undergoing a complete transformation, including new floors, hardwood countertops and display cases. The shop opened in downtown Lafayette about...
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
WLFI.com
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
WLFI.com
Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana. Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
WLFI.com
Purdue upsets Illinois on the road winning 62-52
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball got its first-ranked road win of the year. The Boilermakers took down the number 22 ranked team in the nation, beating Illinois 62-52. Heading into this game head coach Katie Gearlds said she wanted her team to focus on several different objectives. She wanted her team to stop Kendall Bostic from getting rebounds, her team's rebounding to be better, and her team to be tough to beat.
WLFI.com
Head coach Ryan Walters finalizes Purdue Football coaching staff
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier today Purdue Football officially announced its brand new football program. Head Coach Ryan Walters took his time and put together a very impressive group of coaches. According to Purdue Sports, Walters made his first two hires in his first week here. They were...
WLFI.com
Lafayette man officially charged after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The man arrested after a police chase in Lafayette Tuesday faces nearly a dozen criminal charges, including kidnapping. 22-year-old Tyler Belcher was arrested on Schuyler Avenue near 18th Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A woman told police Belcher refused to let her out of...
WLFI.com
Suspect in apartment complex shooting convicted of attempted murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman faces up to 60 years in prison for firing gunshots at an employee of an apartment complex in Lafayette. 64-year-old Antoinette Green was convicted on all counts, including attempted murder, for the shooting last August at Spring Gardens apartments. She was arrested in Gary after the shooting.
WLFI.com
New Purdue LGBTQ Center grand opening
PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — The University first opened their LGBTQ Center in 2012 with just one room dedicated to them. Today they are opening their new state of the art Center for all students, staff and community members to use. The opening celebration will take place later this...
