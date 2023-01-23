ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Civil Rights leader honored with historical marker in Union County

By For the Anson Record
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aiKj_0kOX7I5U00

MONROE — The NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources approved the application of a historical marker for Robert F. Williams.

Robert Franklin Williams was one of the most influential active radical minds of a generation that toppled Jim Crow and forever affected American and African-American history.

Williams was born in Monroe on February 26, 1925 to Emma Carter and John L. Williams who worked as a railroad boiler washer. He had two sisters, Lorraine Garlington and Jessie Link, and two brothers, John H. Williams and Edward S. Williams. In 1947 Williams married Mabel Ola Robinson, a fellow civil rights activist. They had two children, John C. Williams and Robert F Williams, Jr.

Williams was elected President of the Monroe NAACP with Dr. A.E. Perry as Vice -President; the two generated a new energy in the community. During his time as the president of the Monroe branch of the NAACP in the 1950’s, Williams and his most dedicated followers (women and men) used machine guns, Molotov cocktails, and explosives to defend against Klan terrorists.

First, they worked to integrate the Public Library. After that success in 1957 Williams also led efforts to integrate the public swimming pool which was funded and operated by taxpayers’ monies. He had followers form picket lines around the pool. The organized followers peacefully demonstrated, but opponents fired on their lines. No one was arrested or punished although law enforcement officers were present. Monroe had a large KKK chapter, estimate by some in the press to have 7500 members or supporters, that sowed confusion in this city of 12,000 residents. Williams gained national and even international attention with the Monroe Kissing Case, the Swimming Pool Incident, and the Kidnapping Case. Robert Williams’ history is well documented in the following books: Negroes With Guns by Robert F. Williams, Radio Free Dixie by Dr. Timothy Tyson, and Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero by Connie Williams.

Williams’ final battle in Monroe came in August 1961. Freedom Riders, who had traveled from the North to demonstrate against segregation with local black youth, were assaulted by whites while in Monroe. The Freedom Riders were given sanctuary in the black section of town, and Williams’ armed supporters established a line of defense on the border between the white and black sections. The events of August 1961 drove Williams into exile in Cuba and later China. He moved back to the U.S in 1969 and returned to Monroe occasionally until his death in 1996.

David Ormand Moore, Humanities Instructor at the NC School of Science and Mathematics, collaborated with A Few Good Men, a local organization, to submit the application in October 2022. Ormand Moore is a graduate of Sun Valley High School near Monroe.

The historical marker will be installed on the corner of Boyte Street and Highway 74. This will be the first Highway Historical Marker for an African American in Union County.

The dedication of the Highway Historical Marker is planned for August 26, 2023, and will be followed by a luncheon. The times and places will be given later.

Comments / 0

Related
qcitymetro.com

Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’

At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Margaret Hoyle lives in Chester, S.C. and will be 109 years old this weekend. Her birthday? Jan. 29, 1914. The nursing home where she lives threw an early birthday party for her this week. Her family and friends couldn’t come into the facility for it because of COVID-19 rules that are still in place. So, her great-granddaughter, Michelle Hunt, is hoping to share her excitement for her great-grandmother, despite not getting to see her:
CHESTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Hungry Heroes’ Annual Mike Doty Event

‘ROCK HILL, SC (CN2 TODAY) – Its been five years since the deadly officer-involved shooting that took the life of York County Sheriff’s Detective, Mike Doty. Three other officers were also injured in the ambush attack. After the tragic event in 2018, Rock Hill’s Amanda Riggan wanted to...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
ELLERBE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 26th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, January 26th. *All are presumed guilty until proven innocent.
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTW News13

Officials: 3 schools in Darlington County placed on lockdown

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said. Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTV

York County residents struggling to find housing

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 24th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 24th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy