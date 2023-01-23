Biden to return to Baltimore to tout large tunnel project designed to address Northeast Corridor rail bottlenecks

An northbound Amtrak train emerges from the north portal of the B&P tunnel to Baltimore's Pennsylvania Station in 2021. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

President Joe Biden will return to Baltimore next week to tout federal funding to replace the roughly 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, a project the administration says will address the largest bottleneck for rail commuters between Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.

The Democratic president will visit Jan. 30 as part of a two-day trip with a New York City stop, as well, to showcase funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding isn’t new; Congress approved the $1 trillion legislation containing the tunnel money in November 2021. But Biden considers the package a signature achievement because of its potential effect on roads, tunnels and other infrastructure, and because it is the result of a rare partnership of congressional Democrats and Republicans.

Replacement of the Civil War-era B&P Tunnel under West Baltimore, as well as a Hudson River tunnel project in New York, prove “that we can still do big things when we work together,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her Monday afternoon news briefing.

Three weeks ago, Biden sought to deliver a similar message when he appeared with Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Republican leader from Kentucky, to tout funding for an aging bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio. McConnell was among 19 Republican senators who supported the infrastructure bill.

Biden has been a frequent visitor to Democrat-dominated Baltimore since becoming president in 2021. He’s made trips to the Port of Baltimore and to a CNN town hall at Center Stage. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also has held events to highlight investments in the port and transit.

The president got 87.2% of the city’s vote during the 2020 election and has raised campaign funds in the city. As a U.S. senator, he commuted between his home state of Delaware and Washington on Amtrak for years.

Further details about next Monday’s trip were not yet available.

In response to questions about the project, Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll referred to two recent news releases outlining the national passenger railroad’s ongoing procurement of contractors. She referred questions about the president’s visit to the White House.

Amtrak is replacing a 4-mile section of its Northeast Corridor, including the mile-long B&P Tunnel, with two tubes that will allow trains to travel at 100 mph.

The old tunnel is considered a bottleneck for both Amtrak and MARC trains because it forces trains to creep along at 30 mph or less. According to Amtrak, the aged tunnel causes an average of seven hours of delays for passenger trains each weekday.

The project will take years to complete, with trains continuing to run through the current tunnel during construction of the new one.

The new tubes will be named in honor of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was a Maryland native.

The project was estimated in 2021 to cost $4 billion.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has said MARC express trains will be able to travel between Baltimore and Washington in less than 30 minutes when the work is done.

In New York City on Jan. 31, Biden will discuss a project to improve a tunnel under the Hudson River, and build a new tunnel for passenger trains while the existing one is being worked on.

Both projects are funded by the infrastructure package that Biden signed to improve roads, bridges, transit systems and broadband. It includes five years of funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay program, as well as language allowing the Red Line — a planned Baltimore light rail system canceled by then-Gov. Larry Hogan — to be revisited.

Both of Maryland’s U.S. senators and seven of the state’s eight U.S. House representatives voted in favor of the infrastructure bill. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, voted against it. He tweeted it would add to the federal debt and that “we have to stop spending our children and grandchildren’s money.”