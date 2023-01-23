ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Biden to return to Baltimore to tout large tunnel project designed to address Northeast Corridor rail bottlenecks

By Jeff Barker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
An northbound Amtrak train emerges from the north portal of the B&P tunnel to Baltimore's Pennsylvania Station in 2021. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

President Joe Biden will return to Baltimore next week to tout federal funding to replace the roughly 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, a project the administration says will address the largest bottleneck for rail commuters between Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.

The Democratic president will visit Jan. 30 as part of a two-day trip with a New York City stop, as well, to showcase funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding isn’t new; Congress approved the $1 trillion legislation containing the tunnel money in November 2021. But Biden considers the package a signature achievement because of its potential effect on roads, tunnels and other infrastructure, and because it is the result of a rare partnership of congressional Democrats and Republicans.

Replacement of the Civil War-era B&P Tunnel under West Baltimore, as well as a Hudson River tunnel project in New York, prove “that we can still do big things when we work together,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her Monday afternoon news briefing.

Three weeks ago, Biden sought to deliver a similar message when he appeared with Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Republican leader from Kentucky, to tout funding for an aging bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio. McConnell was among 19 Republican senators who supported the infrastructure bill.

Biden has been a frequent visitor to Democrat-dominated Baltimore since becoming president in 2021. He’s made trips to the Port of Baltimore and to a CNN town hall at Center Stage. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also has held events to highlight investments in the port and transit.

The president got 87.2% of the city’s vote during the 2020 election and has raised campaign funds in the city. As a U.S. senator, he commuted between his home state of Delaware and Washington on Amtrak for years.

Further details about next Monday’s trip were not yet available.

In response to questions about the project, Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll referred to two recent news releases outlining the national passenger railroad’s ongoing procurement of contractors. She referred questions about the president’s visit to the White House.

Amtrak is replacing a 4-mile section of its Northeast Corridor, including the mile-long B&P Tunnel, with two tubes that will allow trains to travel at 100 mph.

The old tunnel is considered a bottleneck for both Amtrak and MARC trains because it forces trains to creep along at 30 mph or less. According to Amtrak, the aged tunnel causes an average of seven hours of delays for passenger trains each weekday.

The project will take years to complete, with trains continuing to run through the current tunnel during construction of the new one.

The new tubes will be named in honor of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was a Maryland native.

The project was estimated in 2021 to cost $4 billion.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has said MARC express trains will be able to travel between Baltimore and Washington in less than 30 minutes when the work is done.

In New York City on Jan. 31, Biden will discuss a project to improve a tunnel under the Hudson River, and build a new tunnel for passenger trains while the existing one is being worked on.

Both projects are funded by the infrastructure package that Biden signed to improve roads, bridges, transit systems and broadband. It includes five years of funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay program, as well as language allowing the Red Line — a planned Baltimore light rail system canceled by then-Gov. Larry Hogan — to be revisited.

Both of Maryland’s U.S. senators and seven of the state’s eight U.S. House representatives voted in favor of the infrastructure bill. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, voted against it. He tweeted it would add to the federal debt and that “we have to stop spending our children and grandchildren’s money.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: First priority for Van Hollen and Democrats — limit Republican harm to the nation | COMMENTARY

During a conversation the other day with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, I referred to the American Recovery Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009, when I meant to cite the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Van Hollen immediately straightened me out. “The American Recovery Act,” he said, “was the bill we passed after the Great Recession in 2008. The recovery ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

New governor to replace Maryland Stadium Authority chair Thomas Kelso

Thomas Kelso, the Maryland Stadium Authority chairman under former Gov. Larry Hogan who has worked closely with the Orioles and Ravens on their stadium leases, won’t be reappointed under new Democratic Gov. Wes Moore. Kelso is on a list of Hogan appointees who Moore has opted to replace, according to a letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun that Moore sent this week to state Senate President ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Providence Journal

RI GOP National Committeeman Frias votes to keep 'Ronna Romney McDaniel' at head of RNC

PROVIDENCE — Two of Rhode Island's own beleaguered Republicans were present and voting Friday when the fractured Republican National Committee voted on whether to keep Ronna McDaniel as chair for two more years or replace her after a disappointing election blamed by many on former President Donald Trump. McDaniel won a fourth two-year term at the helm of the party. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Courier News

Should NJ farms be owned by foreign countries? Sen. Doug Steinhardt says no

TRENTON - State Sen. Doug Steinhardt (R- District 23) has introduced legislation that would prohibit foreign ownership of New Jersey farmland amid rising concerns about a Chinese buying spree of American farms. “We need to pay attention to the fact that China and its proxies have been buying up farmland across the United States,” said Steinhardt,...
TEXAS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

As unveiling of Baltimore County’s COVID-19 memorial draws closer, a call for poems about the pandemic

Baltimore County will unveil its COVID-19 memorial at Lake Roland Park this summer and is asking the community to submit poems and inscriptions that could be incorporated into the piece. In March 2021, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said he wanted to “commemorate and honor the lives lost and all those affected by COVID-19 by creating a public art memorial,” the county’s first. Olszewski ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore inherits a dysfunctional state government | COMMENTARY

Not long after all the banners, red carpeting and other trappings related to Inauguration Day in Annapolis were put away, Gov. Wes Moore and state lawmakers were quickly turning to crisis management. In the House of Delegates, legislators were grilling top officials from Maryland 529, the independent state agency that is struggling to fix the broken Maryland Prepaid College Trust, which ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Bits & Bites: Ammoora brings Levantine fare to Baltimore, Mova Nature juices Hampden and Tre Fratelli opens in Federal Hill

My favorite restaurant stories are the ones that have a powerful human angle in addition to the culinary one. It’s easy to get caught up in the flavor and presentation of the food on the table in front of us — and those elements are essential to a good meal. But it’s also important not to lose sight of the stories that make up the foundation for our favorite dishes and restaurants. This week, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Wes Moore, U.S. health secretary discuss federal youth mental health investments at Baltimore panel

An uptick in calls and texts to the 988 crisis line and local efforts to support young people struggling with their mental health were the focus of a roundtable discussion Friday morning in Baltimore between Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and mental health service providers and advocates. Since the summer launch of the suicide and crisis lifeline ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Conservator to take over Peter Angelos’ law office, judge invalidates son Louis’ transfer of firm to himself

The law firm of Peter Angelos, the incapacitated owner of the Orioles who made his fortune suing companies on behalf of asbestos victims, will go into conservatorship amid a feud that has split his family. With his son, Louis Angelos, sitting on one side of the courtroom opposite the family members he sued, his brother, John Angelos, the Orioles chairman and CEO, and their mother, Georgia ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Wes Moore, other officials around Maryland react as Tyre Nichols beating video is released

As the public got a first look at video showing the violent beating of Tyre Nichols Friday night by police officers in Memphis, officials throughout Maryland sent out messages condemning the brutality and police misconduct. Memphis authorities released graphic police body camera footage of Nichols’ encounter with police, one day after five officers were charged with murder in his death. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Judge permits Marilyn Mosby’s entire defense team to quit case

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby allowed all six of Marilyn Mosby’s criminal defense lawyers to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, issuing her ruling Friday morning. Griggsby’s decision comes after all of Mosby’s defense attorneys asked to withdraw from the case earlier this month after Griggsby found lead defense attorney A. Scott Bolden had violated court rules and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Environmental groups are concerned by new permit for Eastern Shore facility with history of pollution, consider legal action

Several environmental groups are concerned about a new five-year permit that the state of Maryland issued to Valley Proteins, a Dorchester County industrial facility with a history of environmental violations. The environmental nonprofits, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and ShoreRivers, as well as local group Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth, are worried that the new permit, ...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Lawmakers could give Maryland attorney general the power to make charging decisions in police killings

When the state attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division wrapped up its investigation of last February’s police killing of Donnell Rochester, investigators handed the findings and legal analysis over to local Baltimore prosecutors. It was up to the local state’s attorney’s office to decide whether the officers should face charges. Earlier this month, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy