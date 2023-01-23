ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 16

Elyce
4d ago

Of course, we, his constituents are beneath him! He was elected in by the citizens, his constituents, but we are not asked, or even allowed to voice an opinion on what we would like, or need, or given a choice! His very biased, anti-social authority prevents him from talking to us from his fear of anyone getting in his way to achieve his narcissistic elitism!

comatoast
4d ago

freedom to wear a mask or not, but not free enough to pick your own classes/education.

M. Ali
4d ago

Never will I understand why some people camp with the oppressor 😡. Well, hopefully Mr. Adams is seeing the light😱

