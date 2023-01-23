Read full article on original website
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; NXT Superstar injured
As first reported by PW Torch, and then confirmed by F4WOnline, former WWE and NXT Superstar Konnor has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled in WWE from 2010 to 2019 as a member of the Ascension tag team. Konnor and his former tag team partner, Viktor, still hold the record for the longest reign as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 364 days.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
AEW Dynamite Quick Results – 1/25/23 (Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and more!)
Below are the quick results with some highlights from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite that aired on TBS. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara defeated Ricky Starks & Action Andretti. Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews to retain the TNT Championship. Jungle Boy Jack Perry & FTW Champion HOOK defeated Ethan Page...
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday on TNT
AEW taped the following matches after Dynamite went off that air at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY on Wednesday night, for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone. -Hangman Page defeated ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta...
WWE SmackDown Preview: Go-Home Show For The Royal Rumble
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This is the go-home show for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble. As of this writing, WWE is advertising...
Videos: Becky Lynch appears on Kelly Clarkson Show; WWE releases the cold open for Saturday’s Royal Rumble
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Kelly Clarkson show. Below is a description of Lynch’s appearance on the show, along with the segment. WWE star Becky “The Man” Lynch teases her upcoming Battle Royal against 29 other pro wrestlers in Royal Rumble...
Tony Khan provides some details on upcoming Jay Briscoe tribute show
During his appearance on Busted Open Radio Wednesday, Tony Khan noted the Jay Briscoe tribute show will be three hours. In addition to the matches taped last Wednesday, the show will also feature some of the best matches from Jay Briscoe and contain interviews with those who were close to him.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature a tribute match to Jay Briscoe and more!
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin defends against Buddy Matthews. -Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a tribute match to the...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions: Winners, Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, Title Matches
It’s the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions Show! We will give our predictions on the Royal Rumble event, the title matches and the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match!
Big multi-year streaming deal for AEW announced
DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.
Identity of therapist during Billy Gunn’s Family Therapy segment on AEW Dynamite; Couple gets engaged after Rampage taping
According to PWInsider, Ohio Valley Wrestling regular Tiffany Nieves portrayed the therapist on Wednesday night’s live AEW Dynamite in the segment with the Gunn and The Acclaimed family therapy segment. After the Rampage taping at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY ended, Tony Khan came out and thanked the...
