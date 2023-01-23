ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestleview.com

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; NXT Superstar injured

As first reported by PW Torch, and then confirmed by F4WOnline, former WWE and NXT Superstar Konnor has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled in WWE from 2010 to 2019 as a member of the Ascension tag team. Konnor and his former tag team partner, Viktor, still hold the record for the longest reign as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 364 days.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Quick Results – 1/25/23 (Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and more!)

Below are the quick results with some highlights from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite that aired on TBS. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara defeated Ricky Starks & Action Andretti. Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews to retain the TNT Championship. Jungle Boy Jack Perry & FTW Champion HOOK defeated Ethan Page...
wrestleview.com

AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday on TNT

AEW taped the following matches after Dynamite went off that air at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY on Wednesday night, for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone. -Hangman Page defeated ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta...
LEXINGTON, KY
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown Preview: Go-Home Show For The Royal Rumble

*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This is the go-home show for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble. As of this writing, WWE is advertising...
LAREDO, TX
wrestleview.com

Tony Khan provides some details on upcoming Jay Briscoe tribute show

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio Wednesday, Tony Khan noted the Jay Briscoe tribute show will be three hours. In addition to the matches taped last Wednesday, the show will also feature some of the best matches from Jay Briscoe and contain interviews with those who were close to him.
wrestleview.com

Big multi-year streaming deal for AEW announced

DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy