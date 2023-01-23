Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Devour Indy Winterfest
More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit
Get ready to take the kids to meet buddy and the stars of the popular PBS TV Series, Dinosaur Train. Sherman visited the Children's Museum where the train is making a stop.
Fox 59
Car crashes into house on Indy's west side
Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 27, 2023.
Fox 59
Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue
2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
Fox 59
Serpentine Fire coming to Carmel
Serpentine Fire are coming to central Indiana this Saturday to perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra’s artistic director Janna Hymes joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the unique concert. For more information, click here.
Fox 59
Death investigation underway in Indianapolis
IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides in the span of 9 hours.
Fox 59
Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking lot
Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot.
Fox 59
Another update from Beth Finello
Another downtown check-in with Beth Finello! fox59.com/weather. Indianapolis has several key contributors set to hit free agency this offseason. Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news.
Fox 59
Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County
Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe in Noblesville uses the highest quality product with fresh produce. For a limited time, you can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Just follow the link.
Fox 59
INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm
INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
Fox 59
Checking in with Sgt. John Perrine
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
Fox 59
Temperatures warm for some rain to fall on the final weekend of January; Month is among the warmest on record
A warm front sweeps the state Friday quickly moving out the brief and rare polar air that brought the coldest morning in over one month. BIG UPDATE here. Parade of storms from the SW U.S. the past three weeks puts major dent in the deficit. Pattern still rolls on. Next system his weekend.
Fox 59
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span on 9 hours that left one man and one woman dead
A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of 9 hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post.
Fox 59
Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?
This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!.
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year.
Fox 59
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
Fox 59
Join the Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT Challenge
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is inviting you to participate in the 1st annual Community Tactical “SWAT” Challenge. This challenge includes events that involve endurance and strategic thinking. The exclusive team-building event is happening on Saturday, May 6th at Cool Creek Park in Westfield. Chief Deputy John Lowes joins the show with more details on the event. You can also visit their website for more details.
Fox 59
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy's near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home.
