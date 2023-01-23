ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Devour Indy Winterfest

More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit

Get ready to take the kids to meet buddy and the stars of the popular PBS TV Series, Dinosaur Train. Sherman visited the Children's Museum where the train is making a stop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Car crashes into house on Indy's west side

Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 27, 2023. Friday Night Fast Break Play of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue

2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Serpentine Fire coming to Carmel

Serpentine Fire are coming to central Indiana this Saturday to perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra’s artistic director Janna Hymes joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the unique concert. For more information, click here.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Death investigation underway in Indianapolis

IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span …. A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking lot

Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Another update from Beth Finello

Another downtown check-in with Beth Finello! fox59.com/weather. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 259 'Colts Free Agents' …. Indianapolis has several key contributors set to hit free agency this offseason. Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County

Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Death investigation underway after body found on …. IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm

INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm. Friday Night Fast Break – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Checking in with Sgt. John Perrine

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?

This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Join the Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT Challenge

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is inviting you to participate in the 1st annual Community Tactical “SWAT” Challenge. This challenge includes events that involve endurance and strategic thinking. The exclusive team-building event is happening on Saturday, May 6th at Cool Creek Park in Westfield. Chief Deputy John Lowes joins the show with more details on the event. You can also visit their website for more details.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

