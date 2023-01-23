ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy, Blueface Says He’s Not The Daddy

By Lance Strong
 4 days ago

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are by most measures one of the more notable celebrities couples, or they were but more on that in a moment. The former college track and field athlete shared via social media that she’s expecting, but Blueface was clear in claiming that he is not the daddy.

Chrisean Rock shared details of the pregnancy by way of an Instagram Story post featuring her positive test results and emojis signaling the emotions of impending motherhood. The news was probably not shocking to the couple’s legion of fans who follow their public antics and such online and via their reality television series, Crazy In Love .

After the announcement went wide, Blueface posted a pair of tweets shooting down the possibility of him being the father and other unfounded claims.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” Blueface wrote.

In another tweet, he adds, “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

Indicative of the up-and-down nature of their relationship, Rock addressed Blueface directly on Twitter.

“Protect him God pls . I really need him to see it through n be a man about sh*t instead of immature idk even know why u talking at all right now. Shut up. Kick back before u reap what u sow,” Rock tweeted over the weekend.

She added, “U acting like I’m gon ask u for sh*t …. Do u wan just not work together… I can take my money else where fr dis sh*t wicked” and threw another shot by seemingly calling Blueface a “weird LA N*gga.”

Stay tuned because this will surely develop.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The post Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy, Blueface Says He’s Not The Daddy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

