Missouri to being prescription drug monitoring program to combat opioid overdoses

Over the last few years, the country has been working to stop the so-called opioid epidemic. In 2020, opioid deaths, fueled in part by the pandemic, reached nearly 70,000. One Missouri legislator has spent years working to help reduce those deaths.

State Sen. Holly Thompson-Rehder, a Republican from Sikeston, is leading the cause for a state prescription drug monitoring program. Missouri is now set to launch the program, in hopes of helping the state reduce overdose deaths.

Sen. Rehder joined KMOX’s “The Show” and said opioid has affected her family for much of her life, starting when she was growing up. Once she had kids of her own, she kept them away from it — until her daughter had to get stitches at age 17.

“And that started a 13 year addiction for her. And, you know, my sister was an addict by the time she was 16, my cousin died at 39 from long term opioid abuse, but my daughter was raised in church,” Rehder said. “And I really understand — and she's eight years sober now, and the best mama I know — but I really understand the neurological end, and the fact that this has more to do with our DNA than people understand.”

The new program Rehder is proposing would give all doctors in Missouri access to your medical records to see if you had previously been prescribed opioids.

“If you go to an emergency room, if your doctor’s at Barnes Jewish Hospital but you go to an emergency room instead, say in Chesterfield that's not connected to that hospital — say you've hurt your back — that emergency room doctor wouldn't be able to immediately see your prescriptions, they would just write you what they think that you need,” she said. “They wouldn't know if you'd gotten a script yesterday from your doctor.”

Some opponents say it might be a privacy issue for that information to be shared, but Rehder says doctors are able to see things like x-rays and bloodwork from other doctors, so prescription information shouldn’t be a problem.

Hear more on Senator Holly Thompson-Rehder’s fight for a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri:

