ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys see ‘appalling’ arrest video, ask for justice

By Stacy Jacobson, David Royer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8A3m_0kOX1ai200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Tyre Nichols was beaten by police for three minutes, 80 to 100 yards from his home as he called repeatedly for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm, family members and attorneys said Monday.

Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by their attorneys at a Memphis church Monday, shortly after viewing video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop by Memphis Police that turned deadly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QfeK_0kOX1ai200
Tyre Nichols in a Memphis hospital. (photo provided by family)
Tyre Nichols case: More coverage

“What I saw in the video today was horrific,” said his stepfather Rodney Wells. “No father, mother should have to witness what I saw today.”

While family members and attorneys have now seen the video, at the request of investigating agencies, it will be one to two weeks before it will be made public.

Memphis Police and District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said they had met with the family Monday morning to facilitate the viewing of the video. MPD said they are cooperating with investigations by the Department of Justice, FBI, TBI and district attorney’s office.

“We are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate time to release the video recordings publicly,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement.

Five Memphis Police officers have been fired for their involvement. All of them were African-American, as was Nichols.

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

Chief Davis said an investigation found the officers “violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.”

The Memphis Fire Department on Monday also confirmed that two MFD personnel involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols were relieved of duty while an internal investigation is being conducted.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family said Davis had tears in her eyes when she spoke with them Monday, and told them she was meeting with them not as a police chief, but “as a Black mother.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who met with city officials Monday, said the race of the police officers was not the relevant factor in this case.

“It is not the race of the police officer that is the determining factor in the amount of force that is exerted. It is the race of the citizen,” Crump said. “We have to have accountability no matter who tramples on the constitutional rights of our citizens.”

He called the video of the encounter appalling, deplorable, heinous, violent and troublesome on every level. He compared it to the video of Rodney King’s beating at the hands of police in Los Angeles in 1992.

Police say on the night of Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Memphis officers pulled Nichols over at Raines and Ross Road, where there was a confrontation. Nichols took off running but before he was arrested, police said there was a second confrontation.

Nichols was hospitalized after the encounter and died Jan. 10.

Attorneys said Nichols was restrained and pepper sprayed by officers from an Organized Crime Unit. The officers were in uniform and in patrol cars, some of them unmarked, they said. Nichols ran from the scene toward home.

Rodney Wells questioned why his stepson was stopped at all. But he understood why he ran.

“He ran because he was scared for his life and he was trying to get home to his mother. That is the only reason,” his stepfather said.

Attorney Tony Romanucci described what he saw on the video as “savage.” He said the officers were “anticipating violence” during the stop, and that civil litigation was coming.

“He was defenseless the entire time. He was human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed none stop beaten of this young boy for three minutes,” Romanucci said.

Attorneys questioned why officers in unmarked cars would be conducting traffic stops and promised to pursue legal action to force a change in policy so that no one dies again after a traffic stop in the United States.

Nichols’ parents called for peace in the news conference. If there were any protests, his stepfather asked that they remain peaceful.

Crump said the family agreed to allow investigators to delay the video’s release, as long as they were assured there was no problem with the investigation. But he put a timetable on the video’s release.

“If they don’t have it in two weeks, brother, y’all do what you got to do,” Crump told the crowd.

According to his family, Nichols was 6-foot-3 and 145 pounds — the weight loss was the result of Crohn’s disease. He was 29 years old and father to a 4-year-old. He loved skateboarding, photography and watching the sun set at Shelby Farms Park, they said.

He worked the second shift at the FedEx hub with his father. They came home for lunch break at 7 p.m.

“He was damn near perfect,” said his mother, RowVaughn Wells.

The National Civil Rights Museum released the following statement Monday, in part saying:

“We call for justice for Tyre Nichols. We call for continued immediacy in gathering the facts and evidence in Tyre Nichols’ death. We call for criminal accountability of the police officers who ended his life.

We applaud Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for taking ‘immediate and appropriate action’ in firing the five officers accused in the killing. We encourage Chief Davis to determine the best approach to assess past actions and history of all individual police officers for demeanor that may contribute to future deadly excessive force.

The death of Tyre Nichols is a civil rights issue. As it should be, the case is now both a criminal and civil rights investigation.

Our hearts remain heavy that another Black life has tragically ended. As a community, we cannot remain silent. We must seek justice for Tyre Nichols. For him. For his family. And for all who call Memphis home.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

Video of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ death will be publicly released after 6 p.m. (CT). MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols asked for justice for their son, and peace in their city, at a press conference in Memphis on Friday. Speakers included family members, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’

With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRN News 2

US Attorney says justice will be done in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, promised a “thorough and methodical” investigation in the death of Tyre Nichols. Ritz said he had met with Nichols’ family and told them the federal civil rights investigation would may take some time. “I want this city to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy