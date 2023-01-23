ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to the Beach & She’s a Little Fashionista

It may be too cold to go swimming right now, but that didn’t stop Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas from taking their daughter Malti Marie to the beach. The Quantico actress shared new family photos from Malibu, California, this weekend, and their 1-year-old is already a fashion icon!

“Sunday 😍🙏🏽🤍,” Chopra Jonas captioned a series of photos on Instagram from the beach. In the first one, the actress and the Dancing With Myself judge are dressed warmly in a black sweater and a black vest, respectively, with black sunglasses on. Malti gazes toward the water as her parents hold her close in this sweet photo. Their baby girl is a spot of sunshine, as she is wearing a cute yellow hoodie and matching skirt over white tights with a matching white bow in her hair. she looks so cute!

In the next photo, the Citadel star soaks up the sun in a tank top, as Malti is stripped down to a short-sleeve white onesie with her skirt and leggings. The two look over a private balcony on the sand, and you can see Malti’s long dark hair that is the same color as her mom’s. In the last photo, the trio head down to the water, with Malti wrapped up in a pink blanket as they walk along the shore. What a relaxing way to spend the weekend!

“Cuties all around,” one person commented. “Malti living her best life 🥺🥰,” another wrote.

Someone else said, “Sundays never felt so good 🙌🏻 mom life 🙌🏻.”

The post also received a fair amount of judgy comments from people desperate to see baby Malti’s face, which for the record, every parent has the right to keep hidden. Many defended her, including this comment: “A lot of celebrities do this and it’s their baby so they can show as much or as little as they want. Looked like a fun day.”

“I love that you cover her face. ❤️ The internet is a crazy place,” another wrote.

In a recent interview with British Vogue , Chopra Jonas opened up about staying strong against Internet backlash.

“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she said in the Feb. 2023 cover story. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

