Sundance Review: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Learns the Cost of Honesty in the Hilarious You Hurt My Feelings

This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: At first blush, Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) are the picture of a healthy, collaborative middle-aged marriage. She’s an author with one undersold (but well-reviewed) book under her belt — a memoir about her “verbally abusive” father, which invites the grim question as to whether it would have sold better if her childhood had been worse — and he’s a therapist with a rapidly-waning interest in his prickly patients.
The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch

“Are we having fun yet?” has always felt like more threat than question in Party Down, and that’s truer than ever in the official trailer for the revival, which finds the old catering gang older, no wiser, and wearing the desperation of their 40s alongside their tried-and-true pink bowties. Over a decade after Seasons 1 and 2 ended, Season 3 comes to STARZ on February 24th.
The New Yorker Bad-Date Story Gets Frustratingly Literal in Cat Person: Sundance Review

This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: In 2017, Kristen Roupenian regaled The New Yorker readers with a startling, elliptical short story called “Cat Person,” about a bad date gone worse between a college sophomore named Margot and a thirtysomething loser named Robert, a tale of mixed messages and scrambled signals and questionable lines around consent.
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch

No one wins when the family feuds, but the Roys are no ordinary family. Today, HBO confirmed a March 26th premiere for Season 4 of its award-winning series Succession and also revealed a new teaser trailer. With the prospect of their father selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),...
Rosalía Shares New Single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)”: Stream

Rosalía is back with her first music of 2023. After teasing the track on social media, the singer has today shared the new single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”. “LLYLM” is a subtle, but quick-footed dance-pop track that’s embellished with flourishes of flamenco influence in classic Rosalía fashion. Notably, it features the Spanish musician singing lines entirely in English: “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy,” goes the chorus. “Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me.”
Stephen Dorff Trashes “Worthless Garbage” Comic Book Movies

Stephen Dorff may have been in the original Blade, but he’s not a fan of modern comic book movies. The actor aired his grievances (again) in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, opining that the “worthless garbage” of the superhero genre won’t be remembered the same way Real Cinema will.
Samia Is Bracingly Shameless on Honey

In the songwriting of Samia, alcohol is a character. It’s the destroyer of some relationships; the glue that binds others; or occasionally, as the Nashville-via-New York artist puts it herself, a “beautiful blanket of something” that shields its wearer from reality. It conjures the feeling that inspired the title of her new album Honey (arriving Friday, January 27th): heavy, slow, and sickeningly sweet.
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

