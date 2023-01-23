Read full article on original website
Randall Park’s Shortcomings Playfully Pokes at the Arthouse World: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Ben is a jerk; Ben is miserable; Ben is a hypocrite. Most importantly, Ben is our protagonist. In Randall Park’s directorial debut, the bold choice is made to give us an almost completely unlikeable main...
The creepy fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ is — gulp! — a real thing
What is cordyceps? If you're not asking, then you haven't been watching HBO's grim zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Last of Us," an enormous hit (4.7 million viewers the first day) since it began airing Jan. 15. And if you are asking, do you really want to know? ...
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Sundance Review: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Learns the Cost of Honesty in the Hilarious You Hurt My Feelings
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: At first blush, Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) are the picture of a healthy, collaborative middle-aged marriage. She’s an author with one undersold (but well-reviewed) book under her belt — a memoir about her “verbally abusive” father, which invites the grim question as to whether it would have sold better if her childhood had been worse — and he’s a therapist with a rapidly-waning interest in his prickly patients.
Heavy Song of the Week: Tribulation Dance Between Death, Prog, and Power Metal on “Axis Mundi”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Tribulation’s “Axis Mundi.”. New Tribulation is always a cause for celebration. The Swedish metallers tend...
Zara Larsson Takes on Her Clone in Cinematic Video for New Song “Can’t Tame Her”: Watch
Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson is back with upbeat, anthemic new single “Can’t Tame Her,” available today, January 26th via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The new track has arrived with a cinematic, sci-fi inspired video in which the singer encounters an alternate version of herself and enters a trippy digital world.
The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch
“Are we having fun yet?” has always felt like more threat than question in Party Down, and that’s truer than ever in the official trailer for the revival, which finds the old catering gang older, no wiser, and wearing the desperation of their 40s alongside their tried-and-true pink bowties. Over a decade after Seasons 1 and 2 ended, Season 3 comes to STARZ on February 24th.
Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Alvvays’ Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP. The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of...
The New Yorker Bad-Date Story Gets Frustratingly Literal in Cat Person: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: In 2017, Kristen Roupenian regaled The New Yorker readers with a startling, elliptical short story called “Cat Person,” about a bad date gone worse between a college sophomore named Margot and a thirtysomething loser named Robert, a tale of mixed messages and scrambled signals and questionable lines around consent.
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch
No one wins when the family feuds, but the Roys are no ordinary family. Today, HBO confirmed a March 26th premiere for Season 4 of its award-winning series Succession and also revealed a new teaser trailer. With the prospect of their father selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),...
Rosalía Shares New Single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)”: Stream
Rosalía is back with her first music of 2023. After teasing the track on social media, the singer has today shared the new single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”. “LLYLM” is a subtle, but quick-footed dance-pop track that’s embellished with flourishes of flamenco influence in classic Rosalía fashion. Notably, it features the Spanish musician singing lines entirely in English: “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy,” goes the chorus. “Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me.”
Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking: Stream
Apple TV+’s heartfelt new series Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as a pair of therapists dealing with personal struggles of their own, making Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard an obvious choice to record the title theme. Called “Frightening Fishes,” the track has just been released to accompany the show’s debut on the streamer.
Shrinking Review: New Apple TV+ Series Deftly Explores The Intersection of Grief and Humor
The Pitch: When life hits hard, who provides our therapists with some much-needed therapy? For the somewhat codependent team of therapists in Shrinking, the new series on Apple TV+, the answer is each other. Shrinking was created by Ted Lasso favorites Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent himself) alongside...
Stephen Dorff Trashes “Worthless Garbage” Comic Book Movies
Stephen Dorff may have been in the original Blade, but he’s not a fan of modern comic book movies. The actor aired his grievances (again) in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, opining that the “worthless garbage” of the superhero genre won’t be remembered the same way Real Cinema will.
Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song “bergmál”: Stream
Björk’s daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney is stepping out of her mother’s shadow to release the new song, “bergmál,” which she wrote and sang as part of the Reykjavík art collective Post-Dreifing. The 21-year-old Ísadóra had previously worked with her powerhouse...
Samia Is Bracingly Shameless on Honey
In the songwriting of Samia, alcohol is a character. It’s the destroyer of some relationships; the glue that binds others; or occasionally, as the Nashville-via-New York artist puts it herself, a “beautiful blanket of something” that shields its wearer from reality. It conjures the feeling that inspired the title of her new album Honey (arriving Friday, January 27th): heavy, slow, and sickeningly sweet.
