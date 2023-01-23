ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fans can apply to get paid to watch Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

Talk about a dream job for any football fan.

A company named Oddspedia hopes to hire an official novelty bet analyst for Super Bowl LVII . The job requires the employee to watch the entire game while getting paid $200 an hour.

That’s a $1,000 paycheck for just 5 hours of work. Plus, the company will kick in an extra $100 for snacks and drinks to enjoy during the game.

Oddspedia is a sports platform that provides information, odds, and betting news on professional games, including the Super Bowl .

Oddspedia says the analyst will be in charge of monitoring things like the color of Gatorade thrown over the winning coach and the length of the National Anthem.

The employee will also be required to watch the pregame, the halftime show, and the post-game.

Interested fans can apply online through Oddspedia . Applications must be received before 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Mahomes says he’s ‘Good to go’ for the AFC Championship

The job is open to adults in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Additional rules and requirements can be found at oddspedia.com .

