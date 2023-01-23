Browns RB Nick Chubb, LG Joel Bitonio, DE Myles Garrett named to PFWA 2022 All-NFL team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Accolades from the 2022 season continue to pour in for a trio of Browns.

Running back Nick Chubb, left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett were named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFL Team which was announced Monday.

The three Pro Bowlers also appeared on the PFWA’s All-AFC team.

This is the third consecutive year Bitonio and Garett made the All-NFL team, the longest running streak among active players.

Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler, set a new career high with 1,525 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns this past season and was also named to the NFLPA’s All-Pro first team and the Associated Press All-Pro second team.

Bitonio, now a five-time Pro Bowler, was also named to the AP’s All-Pro first team as well as the NFLPA All-Pro first team. The Cleveland chapter of the Pro Football Writers voted Bitonio as the Joe Thomas Award winner as the team’s best player for the 2022 season.

Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowler, tied his career-high and franchise single-season record with 16.0 sacks in 2022 and was named to the AP’s All-Pro second team and NFLPA All-Pro first team.

The PFWA All-NFL and All-Conference teams are voted on by beat writers across the country covering the NFL’s 32 teams.