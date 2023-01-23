ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac's house 'burgled with his partner and daughter present'

By Michael Rudling and Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Marseilles defender Sead Kolasinac's house was burgled on Friday while he played in a French Cup tie, according to a report.

The defender's family were said to be in the house at the time of the robbery, and 20 Minutes report his daughter was 'traumatised' by the incident, though neither her nor Kolasinac's partner are believed to have been physically injured.

They also report that Kolasinac is now keen to up his family's security, while it is currently unknown how much was stolen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4XI9_0kOWwwfn00

It is not the first time the 29-year-old has been troubled by burglars, with the defender targeted by mugger while an Arsenal player in 2019.

As the thugs surrounded a 4x4 driven by Mesut Ozil, the midfielder's teammate and childhood friend Kolasinac leapt out and bravely took them on.

CCTV footage from the scene showed Kolasinac swinging punches at the attackers and standing his ground against them despite being threatened with a knife. The attackers' motorbike then pulled away as the footage cut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyEzA_0kOWwwfn00

Kolasinac played 90 minutes as Marseille beat Rennes 1-0 on Friday.

He is currently in discussion with the side over extending his contract at the club, but his focus will now surely be elsewhere.

It is unclear if he will play in Marseille's next game against Monaco on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

724K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy