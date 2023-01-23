ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NFL fans can apply to get paid to watch Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pju7_0kOWwV2I00

Talk about a dream job for any football fan.

A company named Oddspedia hopes to hire an official novelty bet analyst for Super Bowl LVII . The job requires the employee to watch the entire game while getting paid $200 an hour.

That’s a $1,000 pay check for just 5 hours of work. Plus, the company will kick in an extra $100 for snacks and drinks to enjoy during the game.

Oddspedia is a sports platform that provides information, odds and betting news on professional games, including the Super Bowl .

Oddspedia says the analyst will be in charge of monitoring things like the color of Gatorade thrown over the winning coach and the length of the National Anthem.

The employee will also be required to watch pregame, the half time show and post game.

Interested fans can apply online through Oddspedia . Applications must be received before 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ex-Bronco Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado — with a bow

The job is open to adults in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Additional rules and requirements can be found at oddspedia.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: United States Attorney’s Office releases more info on Planned Parenthood arson

UPDATE (2:36 p.m.) — More information has been released about the arson at a Peoria Planned Parenthood Wednesday. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 32-year-old Tyler Massengill has been charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood building […]
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Animal Control finds dead dog in cage in ditch

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found dead in a ditch near Forsyth on Tuesday. Sgt. Ron Atkins, Animal Control Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, said Animal Control received a complaint of a dead dog on Sawyer Rd. south of Illiniwick Rd. Responders found the dog’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
FORSYTH, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car

LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
LEBANON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy