Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Idaho8.com
Judge allows Capitol Police officers’ civil lawsuit against Trump and January 6 rioters to proceed
A federal judge has allowed another civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to proceed. US District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday denied a request by Trump — and several far-right activists who were also sued for their connection to the Capitol siege — to toss the case out.
Idaho8.com
NYC bike path terror suspect found guilty on all counts in killing of 8 people
Sayfullo Saipov was found guilty of murder by a federal jury for using a rented truck to fatally strike eight people on a New York City bike path on Halloween Day in 2017. Jurors deliberated about six hours over two days in the case involving the deadliest terrorist attack New York had seen since 9/11 — which left six foreign tourists and two Americans dead.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semi-trucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Reaction swift after Tyre Nichols police footage released; 'These men were street fighting,' former cop says
Reaction to the release of Memphis police bodycam footage showing the deadly encounter between officers and Tyre Nichols was swift Friday evening.
Idaho8.com
Federal prosecutors discussed charging Trump in Stormy Daniels case when he left office, book says
Days before then-President Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York discussed whether to potentially charge Trump with campaign finance crimes once he was out of office, according to a new book from CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York...
Idaho8.com
Man who threatened to detonate bomb near US Capitol pleads guilty
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to use explosives during a four-hour standoff with police in 2021 outside the Library of Congress near the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 52, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June, the...
Idaho8.com
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack...
Idaho8.com
Convicted ISIS supporter allegedly met with ‘American Taliban’ John Lindh in violation of release conditions
Ali Shukri Amin, a Virginia man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to providing support to ISIS, is accused of violating his release conditions after allegedly meeting multiple times with John Walker Lindh, the so-called “American Taliban” who served 17 years in prison for supplying services to the group.
Idaho8.com
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
Idaho8.com
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year’s attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, including police body-cam footage depicting the moment of the attack and the alleged assailant’s police interview where he admitted he wanted to hold the then-House speaker hostage.
Idaho8.com
Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran
The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
Idaho8.com
What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow
Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican’s personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions — after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person’s permission.
Idaho8.com
Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein’s US Senate seat in California
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary. “I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they...
Idaho8.com
FBI seizes website used by notorious ransomware gang
The FBI has seized the computer infrastructure used by a notorious ransomware gang which has extorted more than $100 million from hospitals, schools and other victims around the world, US officials announced Thursday. FBI officials since July have had extraordinary access to the so-called Hive ransomware group’s computer networks, FBI...
Idaho8.com
Kavanaugh says he’s ‘optimistic’ about the Supreme Court and trashes US News law school rankings
Justice Brett Kavanaugh said this week that he is “optimistic” about the court, his colleagues, and the country in the first-known public comments any justice has made off the bench since the release of an investigative report into the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade.
Idaho8.com
A brutal beating. Cries for his mom. 23-minute delay in aid. Here are the key takeaways from the Tyre Nichols police videos
The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities had already foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom. And after the beating, while Nichols lay slumped and motionless...
Comments / 0