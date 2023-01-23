ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video

MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
WISN

Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
smithmountainlake.com

Milwaukee Police Department detective accused of physically abusing 2-month-old baby

Milwaukee (WDJT) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee Police Department detective, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old child. According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 14, a Milwaukee Police Department detective responded to Children's Wisconsin to investigate a 2-month-old who was admitted to the hospital after she reportedly stopped breathing while in her father's care. The father was identified as 30-year-old Martinese McDaniel, who is a member of the Milwaukee Police Department.
WISN

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
wlip.com

Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
wtmj.com

Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
