10-year-old boy accused of killing mother to undergo competency evaluation
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who is accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is expected to enter a plea on Friday during his preliminary hearing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
Man charged with killing 6 people released, found incompetent to stand trial
A man who is charged with killing six people in a botched robbery was found incompetent to stand trial Friday and his case was suspended, court records show.
CBS 58
Family of man who died in Milwaukee police custody calls for full release of surveillance footage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family continues to call for the release of more video footage after a man died while in police custody. Police say Brieon Green took his own life. The sheriff's office released some video from the arrest while Green was being taken to jail. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than $100,000 was stolen from an armored truck Thursday morning in a brazen bank robbery on Milwaukee's north side. One suspect is in custody, but others are still on the loose. Armed suspects pulled up to the North Shore Bank branch at 79th and Capitol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video
MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
WISN
Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
smithmountainlake.com
Milwaukee Police Department detective accused of physically abusing 2-month-old baby
Milwaukee (WDJT) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee Police Department detective, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old child. According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 14, a Milwaukee Police Department detective responded to Children's Wisconsin to investigate a 2-month-old who was admitted to the hospital after she reportedly stopped breathing while in her father's care. The father was identified as 30-year-old Martinese McDaniel, who is a member of the Milwaukee Police Department.
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
CBS 58
Charges filed: Man captured on doorbell camera shooting at Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man captured on surveillance video opening fire on a Milwaukee home in broad daylight, has been formally charged. Harold Gierbolini, 46, is charged with four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Family of man killed by stolen vehicle full of teens speaks out
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing charges against five teenagers who police say were in the stolen vehicle that caused the crash.
South Milwaukee teacher on leave after 'incident' with student
A South Milwaukee High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an "incident" with a student, the school district confirmed.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
wlip.com
Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say
Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.
WISN
'I'm really lucky': Teen shot in eye by ex-boyfriend getting back to regular life
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine teen is working to get back to her normal life after getting shot in the eye two weeks ago. Jazlene Jones, 14, is recovering at home. Police said on the morning of Jan. 8, Jones and her ex-boyfriend were arguing near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
