Read full article on original website
Related
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a decision to award $1 million to the estate of Jeffrey Tyree, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2019.
Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby
A judge has ordered a second competency exam for the father of missing Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby.
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials
The woman admitted to making the ricin in her Quebec home and mailing it to then-President Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials in 2020.
Videos show altercation weeks before service member’s death
Denisha Montgomery was found dead in her barracks last August. Officials ruled her death a suicide, but her family is demanding more information.
Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts
Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts to it as part of […]
McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) vow to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee has hit an early snag: He may not have the votes to do it. Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, has been a controversial figure on Capitol Hill for her sharp criticisms of the Israeli […]
Comments / 0