ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Get paid to watch Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PD8cS_0kOWsDFc00

Talk about a dream job for any football fan.

A company named Oddspedia hopes to hire an official novelty bet analyst for Super Bowl LVII . The job requires the employee to watch the entire game while getting paid $200 an hour.

That’s a $1,000 pay check for just 5 hours of work. Plus, the company will kick in an extra $100 for snacks and drinks to enjoy during the game.

Oddspedia is a sports platform that provides information, odds and betting news on professional games, including the Super Bowl .

Colts head coach search: Who’s been interviewed so far?

Oddspedia says the analyst will be in charge of monitoring things like the color of Gatorade thrown over the winning coach and the length of the National Anthem.

The employee will also be required to watch pregame, the half time show and post game.

Interested fans can apply online through Oddspedia . Applications must be received before 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

The job is open to adults in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Additional rules and requirements can be found at oddspedia.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed.  Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
FOX59

Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Major winter storm: The latest on timing & impacts Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy snow is expected to begin early Wednesday morning and will accumulate in excess of 6″ across much of Central Indiana. Storm timing & impacts TUESDAY EVENING: Temperatures begin to drop back into the 30s as our sky becomes overcast. Conditions remain quiet & calm otherwise. This is your last chance to make […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue for a small aircraft crash on the railroad tracks. Around 4:45 p.m., IMPD crews on scene confirmed the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy