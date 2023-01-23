Employment report: Utah added more than 40,000 jobs in 2022

Despite fears over inflation, a shaky stock market, rising interest rates and other economic indicators, Utah’s job market added more than 40,000 new jobs in 2022, according to a new report from the state Department of Workforce Services.

The state’s total nonfarm payroll employment grew 2.4% from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the report, which shows the state at an estimated 1,689,800 total jobs.

The unemployment rate was measured at just 2.2%, well below the national average of 3.5%, with about 38,900 Utahns listed as unemployed and still seeking work.

“All of 2022 will be categorized as a robust economic year for Utah,” said Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “For most of the year, job growth was above average. Job availability and labor utilization was so pervasive that the unemployment rate fell to a historical low of 2.0%. This year starts with the unemployment rate at 2.2%, which still speaks to that same labor-strength platform. This is the launching point for Utah’s 2023 economy.”

Beating national averages

Utah was adding new jobs faster than the nation-at-large, especially in December, when the national economy showed a slowdown in new job growth to close out what had otherwise been a booming year in 2022.

Utah's rate of job growth was about double the national average while the unemployment rate was more than a percentage point lower.

“Utah ends the year in a strong economic position,” Knold said.

Nationally, employers added an estimated 223,000 jobs nationwide, a slowdown compared to previous months that experts said could be a foreshadowing of a deeper pullback and potential recession in 2023. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For all of 2022, the U.S. added 4.5 million jobs, second most behind the 6.7 million gained the previous year, as the nation continued to heal from record job losses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job gains for October and November were revised down by a total of 28,000. October’s was revised from 284,000 to 263,000 and November’s, from 263,000 to 256,000, painting a slightly weaker portrait of job growth in the fall.

"We think substantially slower payroll growth is coming very soon," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note to clients.

Construction growth leads the way

A big factor in Utah's growth rates was its long list of major new construction projects. The construction industry netted the fastest year-over-year job gains in 2022, with more than 12,700 new jobs industry-wide, according to the DWS report.

The next-highest increases were in trade, transportation, utilities (9,400 jobs); and education and health services (9,300 jobs). Two sectors with over-the-year employment contractions include financial activities (-3,300 jobs); and professional/business services (-300 jobs).