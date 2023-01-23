ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Former top FBI official charged with violating Russia sanctions

By Stephen Neukam, The Hill
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iI7Ox_0kOWrAde00

( The Hill ) – A former top FBI official has been charged with violating U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Charles McGonigal, who was in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI’s New York field office, was arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia over his work with Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. He was charged along with a court interpreter, Sergey Shestakov, who also had ties to Deripaska.

Both men were charged for violating sanctions by taking payments from Deripaska, according to the FBI, in exchange for investigating a rival Russian oligarch.

Deripaska was charged last year with violating U.S. sanctions.

“They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement . “This Office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets”

The indictment against McGonigal details how he supervised and participated in the investigation of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska.

The indictment claims that McGonigal and Shestakov agreed to investigate a rival Russian oligarch for Deripaska in exchange for payment. It also claims that the duo were actively trying to conceal the identity of Deripaska when negotiating the deal.

The FBI alleges that the two attempted to conceal Deripaska’s involvement by “not directly naming Deripaska in electronic communications, using shell companies as counterparties in the contract that outlined the services to be performed, using a forged signature on that contract, and using the same shell companies to send and receive payments from Deripaska.”

Deripaska is a billionaire industrialist in Russia, and was sanctioned along with dozens of others in 2018. His homes in New York and Washington were searched by the FBI in 2021, according to ABC News .

Deripaska is worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

McGonigal, 54, and Shestakov, 69, were arrested on Saturday, the FBI said.

The two were charged with one count of conspiring to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), one count of violating the IEEPA, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, and one count of money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Shestakov is also charged with one count of making false statements, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
FOX8 News

Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean

Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
FOX8 News

New laws proposed for medical marijuana, abortion protections in North Carolina as 2023 legislative session gets underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – On the first day bills could be filed in this session of the North Carolina General Assembly, two senators and a House member from the Piedmont Triad seized the moment to help offer significant legislation. State Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Winston-Salem) is a principal sponsor of a bipartisan bill that was the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy