ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay District School bus rear ended, four students taken to hospital

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF4JU_0kOWqexX00

YOUNGSTOWN − Four Bay District School students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment after a Monday morning traffic crash involving a school bus.

According to an email from Sharon Michalik, spokesperson for the district, the bus was rear ended during a student pickup on U.S. 20 near Delco Road. The incident occurred in an unincorporated area of Bay County known as Youngstown.

"There were 21 students on the bus at the time of the accident, which was not our fault, and four were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment," Michalik wrote. "The remaining students were either picked up by parents or were transported to school."

Fatal crash:Panama City woman, 35, killed in traffic crash

School bus crash:St. Augustine man killed in Bay County crash involving school bus

She also said drivers should vigilantly watch for buses in the mornings and afternoons, when students are being transported to and from school.

"Our thoughts are with those injured in the accident, and we hope they experience a speedy recovery," Michalik wrote. "We know this was a very scary situation for everyone on the bus, and we're doing all we can to support those students and families.

"Student safety is our No. 1 priority, and we need everyone's help to ensure that accidents of this nature do not happen."

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

BDS asking drivers to watch out for school buses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — School buses usually aren’t hard to miss, but lately a couple have been involved in serious crashes. Bay District School officials are asking drivers to be more careful around buses during their normal routes. They’re also giving drivers some good safety precautions. In the last two weeks, two Bay District […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton County schools delayed on Wednesday

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County schools will be delayed by two hours Wednesday morning due to the threat of severe weather, according to district officials. All Walton County School District students and employees are included in the two-hour delay. Buses will also be delayed by two hours, but release times will remain the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 8 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Bay District to delay school start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven and North Bay Haven will follow Bay District Schools decision to delay the start of school by three hours Wednesday morning because of pending severe weather, according to Larry Bolinger, Bay Haven Charter Academy CEO. Haney Technical College will not be holding in-person classes Wednesday due to the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida daycare worker charged with third count of abuse

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For the third time this week, a childcare worker was charged with injuring a toddler. Jessica C. Mills, age 38, is charged with aggravated abuse, cruelty towards a child at a Panama City child development center. According to PCPD detectives, on the 18th of January, Mills is seen on video […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

LIST: School closings and delays

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
DOTHAN, AL
niceville.com

Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge

NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
NICEVILLE, FL
helihub.com

FL – Walton County to get new Air Methods helicopter

A helicopter providing lifesaving medical transport is coming to Walton County. Announced at the Walton County Board of County Commissioner meeting Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Air Methods Corporation to bring a Bell 407 helicopter to the area. After the closure of the only emergency room...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy