Bay District School bus rear ended, four students taken to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN − Four Bay District School students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment after a Monday morning traffic crash involving a school bus.

According to an email from Sharon Michalik, spokesperson for the district, the bus was rear ended during a student pickup on U.S. 20 near Delco Road. The incident occurred in an unincorporated area of Bay County known as Youngstown.

"There were 21 students on the bus at the time of the accident, which was not our fault, and four were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment," Michalik wrote. "The remaining students were either picked up by parents or were transported to school."

She also said drivers should vigilantly watch for buses in the mornings and afternoons, when students are being transported to and from school.

"Our thoughts are with those injured in the accident, and we hope they experience a speedy recovery," Michalik wrote. "We know this was a very scary situation for everyone on the bus, and we're doing all we can to support those students and families.

"Student safety is our No. 1 priority, and we need everyone's help to ensure that accidents of this nature do not happen."