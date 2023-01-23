Emmanuel Bandoumel Done for Season

It's the second season-ending injury for the Huskers this month

Another Nebraska men's basketball starter is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will have season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks. Bandoumel suffered the injury Saturday at Penn State.

In his final season of collegiate eligibility, the surgery will end Bandoumen's college basketball career.

"I am heartbroken for Emmanuel to have his college career end this way," Hoiberg said. "I’ve said all season that Emmanuel is one of the best defenders in the country, and he impacts the game in so many ways beyond the measurables.

"He is also one of the best culture guys I’ve had the pleasure to coach. He always comes into the gym with a positive attitude and will do anything for the team. While he can’t help us on the court, I know Emmanuel will continue to be a leader for us and help our younger guys."

Bandoumel started all 20 games for Nebraska this season, and had started 84 consecutive games dating back to his first season at SMU. As a Husker, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Earlier this month, Juwan Gary's season was ended with a shoulder injury. Before the season, Quaran McPherson suffered a knee injury that knocked him out for the year.

