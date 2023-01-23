ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS4 Indy

Get paid to watch Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
CBS4 Indy
CBS4 Indy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avM2k_0kOWqbJM00

Talk about a dream job for any football fan.

A company named Oddspedia hopes to hire an official novelty bet analyst for Super Bowl LVII . The job requires the employee to watch the entire game while getting paid $200 an hour.

That’s a $1,000 pay check for just 5 hours of work. Plus, the company will kick in an extra $100 for snacks and drinks to enjoy during the game.

Oddspedia is a sports platform that provides information, odds and betting news on professional games, including the Super Bowl .

Colts head coach search: Who’s been interviewed so far?

Oddspedia says the analyst will be in charge of monitoring things like the color of Gatorade thrown over the winning coach and the length of the National Anthem.

The employee will also be required to watch pregame, the half time show and post game.

Interested fans can apply online through Oddspedia . Applications must be received before 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

The job is open to adults in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Additional rules and requirements can be found at oddspedia.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS4 Indy

Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview

INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
CBS4 Indy

Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS4 Indy

Mahomes the old man among remaining QBs

Patrick Mahomes will be the old man among the starting quarterbacks in the conference title games. The 27-year-old All-Pro for Kansas City is the oldest member of one of the youngest groups of starting quarterbacks to make it to this round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS4 Indy

New law highlights the need to test children for lead

INDIANAPOLIS – Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good chance.  The state is urging parents to have kids tested. It’s part of new legislation that just went into effect. “Children haven’t been getting tested,” said Paul Krievins, the director of Lead Poisoning Prevention at the Indiana State Department of […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS4 Indy

CBS4 Indy

253
Followers
359
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS4 News delivers the information you need for life in central Indiana, from in-depth local reports to your forecast first. cbs4indy.com/

 https://cbs4indy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy