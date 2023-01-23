NBA Power Rankings: Tatum, Brown lead surging Celtics to 9-game win streak

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The top teams in the NBA continue to perform at a high level: Several contenders in each conference have turned in great runs of late.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets each saw their lengthy winning streaks snapped over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics pushed their win streak to nine games after defeating the Toronto Raptors on the road.

Elsewhere, other teams positioned down the standings look to be turning things around behind some impressive runs of their own. It has created some competitive playoff races in each conference as teams look to hang around ahead of the trade deadline next month.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We come back each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

30

Houston Rockets (10-36)

Last Rank: 30

The Rockets have lost 13 games in a row to claim the worst record in the NBA. They last won on Dec. 26. Since then, the Rockets are 29th in offense and 30th in defense, and they have been outscored by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.

29

Detroit Pistons (13-34)

Last Rank: 28

The Pistons had just one game last week, a 126-108 loss to the Bulls in Paris, France. The game was a homecoming of sorts for Killian Hayes, who grew up in France and played there prior to moving to the NBA. He had four points and a game-high eight assists.

28

San Antonio Spurs (14-32)

Last Rank: 27

The Spurs have two wins in 2023 and are almost one of the three worst teams in the NBA. They are a game and a half behind the Hornets for the third-worst record, which, of course, would ensure they are one of three teams with the highest odds of landing the top pick. There is still much of the season left to play out, but the Spurs should be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes over the second half of the year.

27

Charlotte Hornets (13-34)

Last Rank: 29

The Hornets snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday and have won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 23-25. The team could be without LaMelo Ball again moving forward, though, after the former All-Star reinjured the same ankle that cost him time at the beginning of the season.

26

Toronto Raptors (21-27)

Last Rank: 24

Toronto has lost four out of its last six games and will hit the road on Wednesday for the start of a seven-game road trip. The Raptors are 6-15 on the road this season, so their upcoming trek could prove a pivotal stretch for their postseason hopes.

25

Orlando Magic (17-29)

Last Rank: 26

The Magic had two games last week (win vs. New Orleans, loss at Washington) and will return to action on Monday versus the Celtics. The team is expected to get Jonathan Isaac back in that contest for the first time since Aug. 2, 2020. Only three players currently on the roster have played with Isaac: Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross.

24

Washington Wizards (20-26)

Last Rank: 25

The Wizards have won three of their last five games and are coming off a 20-point win over the Magic. Rui Hachimura tied a career high with 30 points in that contest, which appears to be his last game with the Wizards after it was reported the team is set to trade him to the Lakers.

After the two sides failed to reach a contract extension prior to the season, his days in the District were thought to be numbered, and it looks as though he will be on his way to L.A. now. The move will clear the way to re-sign Kyle Kuzma to a long-term contract.

23

Portland Trail Blazers (21-25)

Last Rank: 20

The Trail Blazers are 2-8 over their last 10 games and are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Lakers on Sunday. They led by 25 points at the 9:18 mark of the third quarter, but allowed L.A. to outscore them, 66-34, the rest of the way. Portland is a season-worst four games below .500.

22

Atlanta Hawks (24-23)

Last Rank: 22

The Hawks are 7-3 over their last 10 games and recently reeled off five straight wins. Dejounte Murray looks to be heating up again for the Hawks. He is averaging 28 points, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his last five games.

21

Chicago Bulls (21-24)

Last Rank: 21

The Bulls knocked off the Pistons in Paris on Thursday and will return to action on Monday with Atlanta. The group will be looking for its third straight win in that contest to maintain ground in the play-in race. It will also be the 1,000th career game for DeMar DeRozan.

20

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24)

Last Rank: 19

Anthony Edwards erupted for a season-high 44 points on Saturday to lead the Timberwolves to a win over the Rockets. It was his first 40-point game of the season and the sixth of his career. Behind Edwards’ efforts, the Timberwolves appear to be staying afloat in the Western Conference. They are eighth entering play on Monday.

19

Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24)

Last Rank: 23

The Thunder are 8-3 in January, tied for the third-most wins in the NBA. The team is fourth in offense and defense over that span and have the second-best net rating at plus-9.7. Behind its recent run, OKC is 11th in the Western Conference and is firmly in the play-in race. The group should compete for a playoff spot this year, which would be a tremendous improvement from last year.

18

Utah Jazz (24-25)

Last Rank: 18

Since falling a season-worst three games below .500 on Jan. 8, the Jazz have gone 4-2. Walker Kessler put up the first 20-20 game by a rookie since Gorgui Dieng in 2014 when the 22nd pick had 20 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Minnesota on Monday. He looks to be the real deal for Utah.

17

Indiana Pacers (23-25)

Last Rank: 14

The Pacers have lost seven straight games since Tyrese Haliburton was injured on Jan. 11. He is targeting the beginning of February to return to the court, but the team will need others to step up in the meantime to maintain ground in the East. They are ninth as of Monday.

16

Los Angeles Lakers (22-25)

Last Rank: 17

The Lakers completed an improbable comeback on Sunday versus the Trail Blazers. They trailed by 25 points early in the third quarter but outscored them 66-34 the rest of the way. LeBron James scored 37 points and 11 rebounds, and Thomas Bryant added 31 points and 14 rebounds in the 121-112 win.

The team also made a splash on Monday. It is reportedly expected to acquire Rui Hachimura from the Wizards. His arrival figures to be an important piece on the court as the Lakers look to make a run toward the playoffs. They are expected to sign Hachimura to a contract extension this summer.

15

LA Clippers (25-24)

Last Rank: 15

The Clippers have gone 4-3 since losing six straight games as Kawhi Leonard appears to be settling in. He has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games and is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists over his last seven games.

14

New York Knicks (25-23)

Last Rank: 11

The Knicks have lost four straight since improving to a season-high six games above .500 on Jan. 15. Their latest loss came on Sunday as RJ Barrett had 30 points in the 125-116 decision to the Raptors. They overcame a 17-point deficit to take the lead late in the third quarter before giving up an 11-0 run to fall late. That turn of events is sort of a microcosm of their season: They have some good stretches, and some bad ones. They will be looking to get back on track on Tuesday versus Cleveland.

13

Golden State Warriors (23-24)

Last Rank: 13

The Warriors squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead on Sunday to fall to the Nets as the team continues to struggle to stay consistent. They have alternated wins and losses since Jan. 13 and are down to 10th in the West. The team is off for a few days before returning on Wednesday against Memphis.

12

Phoenix Suns (24-24)

Last Rank: 16

The Suns have won three straight games for the first time since Dec. 15-19 after knocking off the Grizzlies on Sunday. Mikal Bridges has stepped up of late for the Suns and has scored at least 20 points in five straight games. He is averaging 23.8 points, six assists, 3.8 rebounds and two steals over that span. Chris Paul and Cam Johnson are back as the Suns looking to be trending upward now after a rough stretch.

11

Dallas Mavericks (25-23)

Last Rank: 10

Dallas is 4-7 during the month of January and is 28th in defense over that span. Outside of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have received spotty production from the rest of the team and have struggled. However, they received a huge boost to the lineup with Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green returning last week. We’ll see if their additions can help Doncic.

10

New Orleans Pelicans (26-21)

Last Rank: 8

The Pelicans have lost four in a row and are 3-7 since losing Zion Williamson on Jan. 2. However, the team could get Brandon Ingram (toe) back as soon as this week to help fill the void left by Williamson. Ingram hasn’t played since Nov. 25.

9

Miami Heat (26-22)

Last Rank: 12

The Heat are 7-4 in January and are a season-high four games above .500. The team is seemingly as healthy as it has been all season and could begin to go on a run. Miami is up to sixth in the East and looking to close in on Cleveland in fifth.

8

Milwaukee Bucks (29-17)

Last Rank: 9

The Bucks are maintaining ground without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last five games due to knee soreness. They are 2-3 in that span as Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis have stepped up. Holiday had 37 points in a win over Toronto on Tuesday.

7

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19)

Last Rank: 6

Evan Mobley erupted for a career-high 38 points on Saturday in a win over the Bucks as the former third pick was dominant down low. The Cavaliers seemingly have a different player that can step up each night and are proving a tough out this season.

6

Sacramento Kings (26-19)

Last Rank: 7

The Kings saw their six-game win streak end on Saturday versus Philadelphia. It marked their second win streak of at least five games this season, which is the first time they have accomplished such a feat since the 2004-05 season. The team is up to third in the Western Conference and looks well on its way to snapping the longest playoff drought in the league.

5

Memphis Grizzlies (31-15)

Last Rank: 4

The Grizzlies saw their franchise-high 11-game win streak come to an end on Friday to the Lakers and are coming off a two-point loss to Phoenix on Sunday. The group trailed by 29 points early in the third quarter but outscored the Suns 73-50 in the second half to have a chance to win in the final seconds of the game. Ja Morant led the way with 27 points. Behind their recent run, the Grizzlies are just a game and a half back of the Nuggets in first place in the West.

4

Philadelphia 76ers (30-16)

Last Rank: 5

Philadelphia is 9-2 in January and is coming off a 5-0 West Coast road trip after beating Sacramento on Saturday. They have their next four at home and are looking to close in on the Celtics for first place in the East.

3

Brooklyn Nets (29-17)

Last Rank: 2

The Nets are 2-4 since losing Kevin Durant but are coming off back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Warriors. The team is getting strong contributions without Durant, though, despite its record. On Sunday, Kyrie Irving led the way with 38 points, and Royce O’Neale hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left that sealed the win. They have one game left on their five-game road trip before playing 10 of their next 11 at Barclays Center.

2

Boston Celtics (35-12)

Last Rank: 3

Jayson Tatum overtook Larry Bird for the most 50-point games in franchise history last week with 51 points in a win over Charlotte. Jaylen Brown is back after a three-game absence and the C’s have won nine straight entering play Monday in Orlando. The group is once again flexing as the top team in the NBA and is looking unstoppable when fully assembled.

1

Denver Nuggets (33-14)

Last Rank: 1

The Nuggets‘ nine-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday by the Thunder as Denver played without Nikola Jokic. He continues to lead Denver over its recent run as the team is 14-0 this season when he produces a triple-double. The Nuggets have the best record in the NBA in January (10-2) and look to be the team to beat in the West.