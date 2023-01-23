Read full article on original website
Woman Comes Forward with Messy Accusations About Juan Dixon Amid Wedding News
Karen Huger’s allegations about Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon have been a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon has been a hot topic in the headlines thanks to the recent episode. As we reported, Robyn’s feud with Karen Huger has worsened. On the recent episode, Karen admitted that it bothered her when Robyn accused her of being fake. She felt like that was really Robyn coming for her character and reputation. So she decided it was time to take the gloves off. Karen clapped back by calling Robyn and Juan Dixon‘s wedding fake. This came after Robyn confirmed that she and Juan decided to tie the knot privately a day after her brother-in-law marries. At the time, Juan and Robyn only wanted their two sons to witness their big day.
Ashley Darby Makes Some Messy Accusations About Wendy Osefo & Mia Thornton
Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo’s altercation was a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton‘s blowup on the current season was a very controversial moment. Wendy felt violated after Mia threw a drink and purse at her while the ladies were in Miami. As we reported, their argument was the result of Wendy’s business deal with Peter Thomas not working out. Mia and Wendy clashed over the fact that Mia said that Wendy was wrong to travel to Miami and not reach out to Peter. The whole situation caused a lot of conversations on social media. Interestingly enough, other cast members had some strong opinions as well.
GUHH Recap: Twist Plays Peacemaker for Briana and Cree + Sakoya Confronts Layzie Bone
On tonight’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Lil Twist plays the role of peacemaker between Cree and Briana. At Sakoya’s skate party, Twist takes time to have the ladies sit down and discuss their tension. Despite his best efforts, it remains to be seen if the ladies can squash the beef.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Shekinah Jo Quits ‘Love And Hip Hop’ After Her Altercation with Lyrica Anderson
Lyrica Anderson and Shekinah Jo’s feud was one most didn’t see coming. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo is having an eventful season of “VH1: Family Reunion.” She managed to rub Chrissy Lampkin the wrong way earlier in the season. Chrissy didn’t like that Shekinah asked her about Teairra Mari’s legal battle with 50 Cent. Even though they did have some tension over it, Shekinah apologized. And she and Chrissy were able to move forward without any other issues. However, Shekinah has not been able to move on from her tension with Lyrica Anderson. Things went left between them instantly after seeing each other for the first time. Lyrica said hello to Shekinah with her hand out for a handshake. And Shekinah refused to shake her hand.
Tommie Lee Denies Getting Beat up on ‘Baddies West’
Tommie Lee is no stranger to controversial feuds. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Tommie Lee had some controversial moments occur while she was a main cast member on the show. Some fans may argue that her biggest feud took place with Joseline Hernandez. Back then, Joseline was still very much into Stevie J. Her friendship with Tommie took a turn once Joseline suspected she was flirty with Stevie. At the height of Tommie and Joseline’s feud, Joseline filed a restraining order against Tommie. And she accused Tommie of trying to hit her with a car while she was pregnant with Bonnie Bella. The arrest didn’t sit well with Tommie.
Scrappy Goes Off After LHHATL Fan Says Momma Dee Broke Up His Marriage
Momma Dee’s issues with Bambi strained Scrappy’s marriage. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Scrappy and Bambi have been transparent about the ups and downs in their marriage. On the recent season, Momma Dee‘s issues with Bambi worsened. Bambi grew tired of Momma Dee constantly coming for her on social media. At the time, Momma Dee posted a lot about Shay Johnson’s pregnancy. She even said that she is the child’s glam mother. And when Momma Dee made an appearance on “Love And Hip Hop Miami,” she said she wished Scrappy married Shay instead of Bambi. Bambi accused Momma Dee of using Shay to get under her skin. So she had no interest in making an effort to bring her children to Momma Dee’s house.
