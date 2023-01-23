Read full article on original website
IUP BASEBALL RANKS FIFTH IN PSAC PRESEASON POLL
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP baseball program was picked to finish fifth in the division as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) released its 2023 preseason coaches’ polls Wednesday afternoon. Seton Hill is once again the favorite to win the division, garnering three first-place votes. Mercyhurst followed in...
IUP ATHLETICS NOTES INCLUDE GOLF, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
IUP Men’s golf coach Dan Braun yesterday announced the addition of two recruits. Aidan LeBlanc of Beverly, Massachusetts, and Jon Vinge of Calgary, Alberta, Canada have joined the four-time defending PSAC champion Crimson Hawks golf team. BASEBALL. IUP baseball players Harrison Pontoli and Markus Cestra have been named to...
THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE HOOPS, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, & SHOOTING
River Valley tripped up Homer-Center, 60-43 last night in a Heritage Conference matchup. Dom Speal led the Panthers with 17 points and Jayden Whitfield added 16. Luke Woodring added 10. Michael Krejocic scored 19 for Homer-Center, including 13 in the fourth quarter. All six of United’s seniors scored last night...
CRIMSON HAWKS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER AT SLIPPERY ROCK
Another doubleheader split for the IUP basketball teams…the women continue to struggle while the men fought off another challenger. Jack Benedict recaps last night’s road trip to Slippery Rock. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi says it’s hard to expect IUP to go undefeated, but they’re going to go hard...
CESTRA, PONTOLI EARN NCBWA ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTIONS
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association nominated IUP infielders Harrison Pontoli and Markus Cestra as honorable mentions in its 2023 All-Atlantic Region Team, according to a recent announcement. Cestra comes off a 2022 campaign where he led IUP with a .369 batting average, 1.088 OPS, 59 hits, 22 doubles and...
CRIMSON HAWKS HIT THE SNOWY ROAD AGAIN
The IUP teams are right back at it tonight with a doubleheader at Slippery Rock, just two days after a twinbill in Edinboro. The IUP women are 13-4 and coming off a 95-69 loss on Monday night. They are 8-4 in the PSAC. Slippery Rock’s women are 10-8, and 5-7 in the conference. They beat Lock Haven Monday night by four points.
INDIANA TEAMS, UNITED BASKETBALL AND WRESTLING HIGHLIGHT TUESDAY ACTION
The Indiana teams both played basketball last night, and both won. Jake Slebodnick reports on the girls game at Kiski Area. The Indiana boys were at home last night against Connellsville. Mark Bertig reports. Indians coach Greg Lezanic was pleased with the effort. In Heritage Conference boys action, the top...
JULIA (OLENIK) RAPACH, 94
Julia (Olenik) Rapach, 94 of Indiana, PA., passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of Michael and Helen (Luzanska) Olenik, she was born November 1, 1928, in Dixonville, PA. She was the last member of her immediate family. After graduating from Green Twp....
JAMES SIGMUND SPOTTS, 86
James Sigmund “Jim” Spotts passed away on January 25, 2023, at home in Penn Run, PA, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 86. Born July 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Sigmund and Helen (Rejman) Spotts. Jim will be sadly...
RICHARD P. RINKUS, 90
Richard P. Rinkus, 90, of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born on May 1, 1932 in Ernest, he was a son of the late William George Rinkus and Anna (Pluto) Rinkus. He was the husband of Lynn Clark, whom he married Jan. 2, 1999.
IHS STUDENT NAMED CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS PROGRAM
An Indiana High School Student joins 197 other Pennsylvania Students as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidental Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. The program recognizes and honors graduating high school seniors who demonstrate excellence in scholastics, the arts or career and technical education fields. Students are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school transcripts, along with community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals. The program has been in existence since 1964.
STELLA MAY MONTGOMERY, 88
Stella May Montgomery, 88, of Shelocta, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 while at the Communities at Indian Haven. Stella and her husband Carl lived in their own home until December of this year. The daughter of Rev. Blair and Grace (Livingston) Lydick,...
C. ANN CAMPBELL, 97
C. Ann Campbell, 97, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her home. A daughter of the late Rev. Francis and Ada (Lohr) Lentz, Ann was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Iselin. Ann was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church....
APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR BERNIE SMITH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission announced this morning that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship. Winners will be chosen from the 2023 graduating class of high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana counties, or from the graduating class of a cyber or home school. One senior from each county will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship towards post-secondary education.
ETHEL J. HENDERSON, 94
Ethel J. Henderson, 94, of Indiana, formerly of Creekside, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late Daniel S. and Nora (McGee) Yeomans, Ethel was born April 28, 1928, in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Ethel was a 1948 graduate of Indiana...
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
INDIANA COUNTY WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN CRASH IN 1987
State police say that the person who died in a fiery crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County in 1987 has been identified through DNA evidence. (Photo provided by State Police) Police say that the victim was 26-year-old Linda McClure of Indiana. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer...
STATEMENT OF CHARGES AGAINST PUNXSY CO-PRINCIPAL MODIFIED
A statement of charges made by the Punxsutawney Area School District against a co-principal of the high school was modified last night by the school board. At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted to approve an amendment to the statement of charges against Paul Hetrick. The amendment includes new allegations that came to light during the district’s investigation into claims that Hetrick allegedly harassed an employee on multiple occasions and violated the conditions of his administrative leave. In a statement, the board said that the “vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the public school code.”
TWO DUE IN COURT TODAY FOR PLEA HEARINGS
A Westmoreland County man who has an extensive criminal history is due for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 43-year-old Dennis Michael Shank of Derry will enter his plea before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco for charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility for an incident reported on April 15th of 2021. Shank has a criminal history that goes back to 1997, with charges of theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct filed against him previously. In 2022, he was also charged with possessing an instrument of crime with intent and inmate procuring a weapon for himself for trying to make a weapon out of wires from face masks. He planned on trying to escape during a preliminary hearing in June of last year, but police got wind of the plan and he was caught with his handmade weapons.
