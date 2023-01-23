ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

DU athlete had slurred speech, alcohol on his breath after deadly crash, police say

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Coban Porter, 21, was arrested Sunday on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving after police say he ran a red light and crashed into a car just before 2 am Sunday.  COURTESY OF THE DENVER POLICE

Coban Porter had watery eyes and slurred speech when police arrived on the scene of an alleged vehicular homicide Sunday morning, according to the arrest affidavit.

Denver Police say Coban, a 21-year-old sophomore University of Denver basketball player, ran a red light at the corner of east Buchtel Boulevard and University Boulevard just before 2 am and hit an oncoming car, killing the driver.

The victim’s name has not been released by the Denver Medical Examiner.

Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter, Jr. He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Court records show that Sunday, Michael Porter Jr posted $2000 on the $20,000 bond amount and Coban was released from jail.

Coban Porter was driving 50 miles per hour eastbound on East Buchtel and the victim was heading north on University Boulevard, arrest records show. Denver police say he had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath” and was wearing a Bud Light paper wrist band.

The DU sophomore had not played this season while he rehabilitated his knee after an ACL tear. He averaged 11.4 points in 28 games as a freshman last season.

In a statement, DU's athletic department officials said they believe this is the first arrest of a current DU student-athlete in 15 years, describing Porter as kind, engaging and personable.

Two hours before a 6 p.m. tipoff, the Nuggets announced that Michael Porter Jr. would miss their scheduled game with the Oklahoma Thunder Sunday night for "personal reasons."

Coban Porter had his first court advisement Sunday, according to court records. His next scheduled appearance in Denver District Court is Feb. 6.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

