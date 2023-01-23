ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Stevie Nicks announces only Florida show on 2023 tour: How to score tickets

By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDt8N_0kOWnPv700

Stevie Nicks has announced the only Florida concert on her 2023 tour.

The iconic singer, musician and member of Fleetwood Mac will perform Thursday, May 25, at Amway Center. A Stevie Nicks Fan Club/Live Nation presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, with tickets on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are expected to start $55.50 before fees and will be available for purchase at the Amway Center box office or ticketmaster.com.

The 15-concert solo tour begins March 15 in Seattle and ends June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky. Nicks — who turns 75 the day after the Orlando show — also has concerts planned with Billy Joel this year but none are in Florida.

Sunshine State sound:Southern rock to Miami sound: A look at Florida's most influential musicians

Where to eat:What are the best new restaurants in Florida? Here are 10 of our favorites that opened in 2022

Nicks' career spans four decades and includes Fleetwood Mac hits such as “Dreams," "Rhiannon" and "Gypsy" while her solo songs include“Edge of Seventeen and “Stand Back.” She has collectively sold over 140 million albums worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

And Nicks was the first woman to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Hame, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

Nicks and other members of Fleetwood Mac saw 2022 end sadly with the death of Christine McVie in late November. Nicks posted photos of a handwritten tribute in which she called McVie her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975," when Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham joined the band.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns with new food, concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to dive into its popular Seven Seas Food Festival. Beginning Feb. 3, guests will get to taste more than 200 food and drink offerings, see live concerts and enjoy the park’s award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. [TRENDING: Roller coaster...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Altamonte Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida

In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!

If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
ORLANDO, FL
phsnews.com

Strawberry Festival Music Lineup

The Florida strawberry festival is an annual event hosted in plant city Florida for the 88th year this March. Started in 1930 by the Plant City Lions Club, it’s a celebration of bountiful strawberry harvests. The festival is known for its rides, strawberry-themed foods, and anticipated music. The 2023 Strawberry festival lineup has been posted, and this year has a lot of big names.
PLANT CITY, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park

Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

pOpshelf now open in Melbourne

MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
MELBOURNE, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy