Stevie Nicks announces only Florida show on 2023 tour: How to score tickets

Stevie Nicks has announced the only Florida concert on her 2023 tour.

The iconic singer, musician and member of Fleetwood Mac will perform Thursday, May 25, at Amway Center. A Stevie Nicks Fan Club/Live Nation presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, with tickets on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are expected to start $55.50 before fees and will be available for purchase at the Amway Center box office or ticketmaster.com.

The 15-concert solo tour begins March 15 in Seattle and ends June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky. Nicks — who turns 75 the day after the Orlando show — also has concerts planned with Billy Joel this year but none are in Florida.

Nicks' career spans four decades and includes Fleetwood Mac hits such as “Dreams," "Rhiannon" and "Gypsy" while her solo songs include“Edge of Seventeen and “Stand Back.” She has collectively sold over 140 million albums worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

And Nicks was the first woman to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Hame, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

Nicks and other members of Fleetwood Mac saw 2022 end sadly with the death of Christine McVie in late November. Nicks posted photos of a handwritten tribute in which she called McVie her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975," when Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham joined the band.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.