Yorktown, IN

Yorktown teen held in fatal shooting waived into adult court

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — An 18-year-old Yorktown woman will be prosecuted as an adult on charges stemming from a fatal shooting.

Daisy Craft was formally charged Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm.

Deputy Prosecutor Diane Frye last week presented testimony — at a hearing in the county's juvenile court — that Craft on Dec. 12 fired a gunshot that sent a bullet into the heart of Kayden Devon Lee, 17, at a gathering of friends at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Testimony indicated a magazine containing bullets had been removed from the handgun, and that the teenagers were apparently unaware the firearm still held a live round.

Lee reportedly handed the gun to Craft and encouraged her to pull the trigger.

Juvenile Magistrate Amanda Yonally formally waived Craft into adult jurisdiction on Friday. That day, Craft — who since Dec. 12 had been held in the county's juvenile detention center — was transferred to the Delaware County jail.

Her bond was set at $15,000. An initial hearing is set Tuesday.

At last week's hearing, Frye noted that since turning 18 a few days earlier, Craft could not longer be held in a Department of Correction facility for juveniles.

Defense attorney Ana Quirk Hunter maintained it was in her client's best interest to remain in the juvenile court system,.

While acknowledging Craft had cooperated with investigators and had no prior record in the juvenile court system, the magistrate noted testimony the teen had stopped attending Yorktown High School, failed to follow rules at a family member's home and also used "alcohol and illicit substances."

The involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year prison term. Pointing a firearm is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Testimony at last week's hearing also indicated Craft is pregnant.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Yorktown teen held in fatal shooting waived into adult court

The Star Press

The Star Press

