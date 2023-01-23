ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong winds hit Coachella Valley; gusts of 46 mph in Palm Springs

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

Strong winds blasted through the Coachella Valley on Monday morning, but were expected to calm down the rest of the week.

“We've kind of had a big area of low pressure that's been coming into the Great Basin and in the western United States, and that's kind of brought these northerly, northeasterly Santa Ana winds and offshore winds to the area,” said Adam Roser, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

He said the wind would be at its peak from the morning to early afternoon Monday. Gusts were likely at their highest at 46 mph in Palm Springs, 41 mph in Palm Desert and 36 mph in Thermal on Monday morning, Roser said.

“Looks like a lot of northerly winds across the valley, 20 to 30 miles an hour,” he said. “And then locally some higher winds, especially around the Palm Springs area.”

The wind slowed traffic on Interstate 10 and other streets in the morning due to blowing sand and decreased visibility, tore palm fronds off trees in many areas and even blew over a chain link fence in Palm Springs.

But the rest of the week will be calmer. Roser said there will be “fairly light” wind on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Santa Ana winds will come into the area by Thursday and cause some gusty winds mostly by the mountains.

“But ... for now, it looks like the Coachella Valley itself won't be too windy by Thursday,” he said. “This event looks kind of weaker overall.”

Outside of wind, the valley is expected to stay dry and a little cooler than average for the remainder of the week. There will be highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service’s weekly forecast for Palm Springs.

Roser added there may be a change in the weather by early next week that could result in cooler temperatures and rain, but it's too far out to know for certain.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Strong winds hit Coachella Valley; gusts of 46 mph in Palm Springs

The Desert Sun

