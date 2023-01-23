UC Guard Cracks Consecutive AAC Honor Rolls

The Bearcats went 1-1 last week throughout the performances.

CINCINNATI — Bearcats guard Landers Nolley II is a part of the latest AAC Honor Roll, his second-straight appearance on the list.

Nolley averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in a win over South Florida and a loss to Memphis last week. The senior is scorching AAC teams from outside and hitting the glass hard as well.

The guard ranks first among all AAC players in made threes (24) and three-point percentage in conference play. He is 17th across the entire season in rebounds per game (5.38).

Cincinnati needs another big performance out of Nolley if they want to upset the league's best team in their next contest.

UC faces Houston on the road this coming Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

