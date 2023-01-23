ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

[NA Stevens Library News] UPDATE: The Stevens Memorial Library will be closing at 3:00 pm today, Monday 1/23/2023, due to the weather.

By Sarah Brush
 4 days ago
thisweekinworcester.com

NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23

WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning.  But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
CBS Boston

Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

73-Year-Old Killed in Cold Blooded Hit-and-Run on Meth Mile Friday

At approximately 22:45 hours on Friday, January 20, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from both C-6 and D-4 responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a car on the corner of Cass Boulevard and Mass Avenue. The struck pedestrian who was either in or with a wheelchair according to sources on the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days

The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire

One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
NECN

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
BOSTON, MA

