[NA Stevens Library News] UPDATE: The Stevens Memorial Library will be closing at 3:00 pm today, Monday 1/23/2023, due to the weather.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Related
thisweekinworcester.com
NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23
WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning. But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
spectrumnews1.com
Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions
SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power
LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
liveboston617.org
73-Year-Old Killed in Cold Blooded Hit-and-Run on Meth Mile Friday
At approximately 22:45 hours on Friday, January 20, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from both C-6 and D-4 responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a car on the corner of Cass Boulevard and Mass Avenue. The struck pedestrian who was either in or with a wheelchair according to sources on the scene.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — At least five vehicles, including a box truck that rolled over, were involved in a crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield late Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 59 around 11:15 p.m. found multiple cars and a truck that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days
The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Comments / 0