California has had a hell of a year, with a series of storms that have caused record flooding and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. Many have struggled, but part of the state has experienced a silver, or winter white, lining. In Yosemite National Park, one of America's most popular natural treasuries, the storms have delivered epic winter conditions. This means that if you want to gaze up at El Capitan in solitude or like to cross-country ski, hike, snowshoe, and see raging waterfalls, you're in luck.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO