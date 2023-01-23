Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
There's a reason why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We're not talking about calories and optimal energy, but more the delicious eats you can look forward to. Who can say no to bacon, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, and all types of delectables served in the morning? You don't even have to wait for the a.m. to devour chicken and waffles or a tasty breakfast sandwich.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
Unfortunately for snow lovers, we are currently living through the ninth warmest January on record in the Triangle. That’s one of the reasons why every system that has moved through has produced rain and not snow.
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
‘Stressful’: Customers who went solar encounter problems after companies went under
CHARLOTTE — Multiple people who started using solar energy for power have been reaching out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke recently. They say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars on systems for their homes and panels don’t work like they’re supposed to. Even worse,...
