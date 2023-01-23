ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

There's a reason why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We're not talking about calories and optimal energy, but more the delicious eats you can look forward to. Who can say no to bacon, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, and all types of delectables served in the morning? You don't even have to wait for the a.m. to devour chicken and waffles or a tasty breakfast sandwich.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
B100

North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
KENTUCKY STATE
power98fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

