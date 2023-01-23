Pinellas schools remove book by prize-winning author Toni Morrison | Jan. 26. One parent of one student in one Advanced Placement Literature class objected to Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye being taught, and now this classic novel by a Nobel Prize-winning author has been removed from all Pinellas County schools. What planet am I living on? It’s interesting that this parent must have read the complex 19th century economic theories of Karl Marx so thoroughly that she can conclude that 21st century public schools are “Marxist training grounds.” One would have to be well versed in Marx’s works to make such an assessment, no?

