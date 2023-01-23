Austin and Pausha revisit the Wolves’ big win against the Pelicans, highlighting Anthony Edwards’s 37-point performance, then talk about the other supreme scorers around the league dropping 30-plus points per game (4:00). Later, they talk through some off- and on-court drama—including Draymond Green taking ownership for his actions in Golden State (28:46) and the recent incident with Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies, before discussing the NBA’s Rivalry Week and the evolution of competition with all the constant player movement (31:34). Then, they wrap things up with a Young Guards Edition of their rapid-fire segment (58:55). And of course, they pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as the seven others who lost their lives three years ago.

21 HOURS AGO