Dead Space Remake Launches Without Steam Deck Support

It feels like just yesterday that we were sinking our teeth into "The Callisto Protocol" to pass the time until the "Dead Space" remake launched. While the former was a decent appetizer to fans of EA's spooky space horror, many felt it fell short of the standard the original game set way back in 2008.
10 Best Uses For Old Apple TVs

Clearing out the tech clutter in your home? Your old Apple TV might still have a few tricks up its sleeve. Here are the best uses for an old Apple TV.
How To Set Up Dual Monitors On Windows

While working on your Windows computer, have you ever felt the need to set up another monitor? With a two-monitor setup, you can multitask and do many things in less time. For instance, you can have multiple browser windows on one monitor, while compiling your research on the other. For creative professionals, two monitors can help organize all the apps and tools necessary to create a masterpiece. Similarly, gamers or streamers can benefit from a dual monitor setup as they can use the extra screen to manage their audience, reply to comments, and more. All-in-all, two monitors can help you handle multiple workflows simultaneously, maximizing your productivity.
How To Connect Apple AirPods To Your Nintendo Switch

Whether you prefer the deeper, more personal sound of playing video games or want to keep the audio from bothering anyone around you, the Switch can connect to wireless headsets and earbuds fairly quickly. The trick is knowing how to get the two devices to sync up in the first place. The same is true for AirPods, which may seem like they're intended for use within Apple's own meticulously crafted infrastructure but they work just fine as a pair of Bluetooth earbuds in most instances.
