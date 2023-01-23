ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto FC sign Raoul Petretta from Turkish side Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü

Toronto FC have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of left-back Raoul Petretta from Turkish top-flight club Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü. The former Italy youth international arrives on a three-year contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, with TFC using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to complete the transfer.
Atlanta United to sign Celtic forward Giorgios Giakoumakis

Giorgios Giakoumakis is headed to Major League Soccer. Atlanta United stand as the frontrunners to sign the Celtic striker, edging out former favorites Urawa Red Diamonds. Sources close to 90min can confirm the deal is imminent, as both sides finalize the details. The striker will serve as a replacement for...
ATLANTA, GA
Ronald Matarrita ends MLS spell to join Ukrainian leaders Dnipro-1

Left-back Ronald Matarrita has left Major League Soccer to sign for Ukrainian league leaders Dnipro-1. The 28-year-old was a free agent after having his contract declined by FC Cincinnati at the end of the 2022 campaign. 90min understands there was interest in Matarrita from multiple clubs across Europe's top leagues,...
